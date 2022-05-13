Steelers Waive Guard to Make Room for Ex-Panthers, Chargers Tackle

On Friday May 13, 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of former Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trent Scott to a one-year contract.

Scott, 28, has played in a total of 53 games (with 19 starts) over the course of the past four seasons, having originally entered the league in 2018 as a rookie undrafted free agent out of Grambling State.

He offers a certain amount of position flexibility, with eight career starts at right tackle, eight at left tackle and three at right guard.

New Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer — hired on February 15, 2022 — is certainly familiar with Scott’s work, as Scott worked with him in Los Angeles (2018-19) and in Carolina (2020-21). Presumably, Meyer has a higher opinion of Scott’s play than Pro Football Focus, which gave him a lowly 39.6 overall grade in 2021, after 60.2, 49.4 and 60.1 grades in 2018-20, respectively.

How Trent Scott Fits in Pittsburgh’s Offensive Line Room

Scott figures to provide depth at the offensive tackle positions, which are manned by presumptive starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor, the former a 2021 fourth-round draft pick and the latter a former third-round pick who recently re-upped with the team for another three seasons for a total of $29.25 million.

He figures to compete for a job with veteran swingman Joe Haeg and former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Chaz Green.

Also in the mix are a pair of rookie undrafted free agents, namely Jordan Tucker out of North Carolina and Jake Dixon of Duquesne, the former of which started all 13 games for the Tar Heels last season.

Steelers Waive OG Malcolm Pridgeon

To make room for Scott on the 90-man roster, the Steelers waived offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, a former undrafted free agent out of Ohio State.

Pridgeon — 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds — originally signed with the Steelers on August 9, 2021, one of three players that the team worked out three days earlier.

He entered the NFL in the spring of 2019, but after getting released by the Houston Texans prior to the start of the regular season, he joined the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns. He went on to ink a Reserve/Future contract with the Browns in December 2019, but opted-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pridgeon was one of 12 players signed to one-year Futures/Reserve contracts in mid-January of this year.

Pittsburgh addressed the interior of its offensive line with a pair of signings early in the free agency period. First on board was former Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings center Mason Cole, who inked a three-year contract. Shortly afterwards the Steelers came to an agreement with former Bears second-round pick James Daniels, who blocked for new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky when the two played together in Chicago.

Also playing a role in the success of next season’s offensive line will be new assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams, who comes to the team via North Carolina Central University, having previously worked at Morgan State and Northern Colorado.

