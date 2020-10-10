Radio Host to Ben Roethlisberger: ‘Stop Your Bitching, Complaining’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was noticeably upset this week about the team’s unplanned bye week, telling reporters the Steelers “got the short end of the stick.”

On Friday CBS Sports radio host Zach Gelb went after Big Ben, telling him to “Stop your bitching, stop your complaining….! The last thing I need to hear … is Big Ben Roethlisberger complaining that their game got pushed back … and now it’s going to be in Week 7 and they lose their middle of the season bye week because of it. Ugh, please, I’ll grab out the small violin for you Big Ben….”

"Stop your bitching! Stop your complaining! I don't want to hear it from Big Ben Roethlisberger." 🎻😭 (@CBSSportsRadio) pic.twitter.com/DYcQkrQJEZ — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) October 9, 2020

Steelers’ Eric Ebron, Vance McDonald Complained Too

Of course, Roethlisberger wasn’t the only Steelers player to express annoyance at the postponement of the team’s road game against the Tennessee Titans, which was ultimately rescheduled for Week 7. At one point tight end Eric Ebron said he was “confused about how this became our problem” and said the Titans should be required to forfeit the game.

Calls are mounting for the NFL to take strong action against the Titans. Eric Ebron asks if the Steelers should be 4-0. https://t.co/V1WXlm6WXE — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Vance McDonald said he agreed with Roethlisberger in thinking the Steelers got the short end of the stick, and said spent the weekend “being angry” about the whole situation.

McDonald said he and his family had to cancel plans they had scheduled for their expected bye weekend (October 23-25) and that he resented having to drive more than a hour each way (back and forth from his farm in Ligonier Township) on a daily basis just to get tested for COVID-19.

He insists that the Steelers—at the behest of head coach Mike Tomlin—are doing everything they can to avoid “having the finger pointed at us,” as he put it.

McDonald says the Steelers don’t want to be like the Titans, who are being investigated for ‘failure to follow’ COVID-19 protocols and are now at risk of a harsh new penalty that the NFL recently threatened to impose for protocol violations that lead to alterations in the NFL schedule and affect other teams.

Still, Gelb doesn’t seem to want to hear any complaining from NFL players about having to adjust to a new bye week, but especially not from Roethlisberger, saying, “You have real-life issues this year—people losing jobs, people losing loved ones, people getting diagnosed with this virus and testing positive and I have to hear Big Ben [saying] ‘Oh, we got the short end of the stick.’ Boo hoo hoo hoo hoo….”

Gelb does admit, though, that “he likes the Steelers this week up against the Eagles,” as do most prognosticators, which explains how the Steelers are a seven-point favorite going into the game, with the over-under at 44 points.

For more information about the Eagles-Steelers matchup, here’s my Steelers Scouting Report & Prediction. Or see our scouting report on the Eagles, with another prediction.

