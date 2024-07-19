Hulk Hogan Is Married to 3rd Wife Sky Daily, a Yoga Instructor

Professional wrestling star Hulk Hogan is married to wife Sky Daily.

According to TMZ, Hogan married Daily in 2023 in a “small ceremony” in Clearwater, Florida. She is his third wife.

According to the Republican National Committee schedule of speakers, Hogan was scheduled to give a speech at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, shortly before former President Donald Trump was to accept the Republican nomination for president.

As recently as June, Hogan had been uncertain about whether he supported Trump or President Joe Biden, according to an interview he gave to NewsNation. He said in that interview that he wanted a “truth teller” who would fix problems in the country.

Hulk Hogan Married His Wife Sky Daily, a Yoga Instructor, at a Baptist Church, Reports Say

Hogan married his wife at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in a spiritual ceremony, which is where they worship, according to TMZ.

Hogan frequently posts about Daily on his Instagram page. For example, in 2023, he posted a picture showing them together on a beach.

“Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH,” Hogan wrote.

TMZ reported that Hogan asked Daily to marry him at a restaurant in Florida.

According to CNN, Hogan announced that he had popped the question to Daily in 2023 in an Instagram post he has since deleted.

“She was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said.

CNN reported that Daily is a yoga instructor. People magazine reported that Daily is 25 years younger than Hogan. She worked before in fitness circles and helping small businesses, according to People.

People reported that Hogan explained how he met his third wife in a speech at a wedding for the friend who she was with when she first met him.

Daily was out with that friend “one night when Hogan bought her friend group a drink and asked, ‘Who’s the blonde?’” People reported, saying he was referring to Daily.

He was leaving when the friend “ran after him and banged on the window of his car before he could leave, telling him he should pursue a date with Daily and that ‘she’s a nice girl!’” People reported that Hogan said in the wedding speech.

“It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling,” he said during his speech.

Hulk Hogan Was Married Twice Before to Linda Hogan & Jennifer McDaniel

According to CNN, Hogan has been married twice before – Hogan was married to first wife Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009.

He has two adult children, Brooke and Nick, with Linda, according to CNN.

He then married second wife Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, and they divorced 11 years later, CNN reported.

According to TMZ, Daily also has three children of her own and Hogan told the publication that he has come to love all of them. He also told TMZ that he was nervous about proposing to Daily.