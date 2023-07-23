Ranking the Top 5 Offensive Tackles for the 2023 NFL Season

The 2023 NFL season will be here before you know it. Along with the quest for the Lombardi Trophy kicking off in earnest, debates over the best players in the NFL will begin anew.

As training camps open and the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs opening night matchup gets closer by the day, Heavy is taking a deep dive into every position in an ongoing series ranking the top five players in the NFL, by position, for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Next up: Offensive Tackles

1. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Regardless of who you talk to associated with the NFL, Lane Johnson and Trent Williams are widely regarded as the top two offensive tackles, with a chasm separating them from the rest of the league.

Johnson gets the nod here after not allowing a single sack last season, and completely neutralizing Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa in the NFC Championship Game last January, while playing with a torn abdomen.

During the Eagles‘ 2022 campaign that culminated in a Super Bowl berth, Johnson allowed only nine pressures in 15 games, and his absence seemed to significantly alter the offense’s success when he missed two games due to injury.

How consistently dominant has Johnson been? He’s gone two seasons without allowing a sack.

Equally dominant as a road-grader in the running game, where he compiled a 73.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, as he is keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts upright, Johnson’s consistency and versatility are the bedrock of the Eagles’ offense. Johnson will walk into Canton, Ohio five years after he eventually retires, Gold Jacket in tow.

2. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams, even at age 34, has a strong case as the premier player at his position, and has been instrumental to the San Francisco 49ers‘ success since his arrival in 2020.

Williams anchors the 49ers unique run-based offense, but he’s also equally dominant at being a brick wall against opposing pass-rushers. Last season, Williams allowed just one sack and 15 total quarterback pressures.

The fact that Williams has made 10 Pro Bowls, despite a lengthy injury history, underscores just how highly thought of he is by peers and casual observers, alike. Much like Johnson, Williams is tracking towards ultimately winding up as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

3. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Andrew Thomas‘ career trajectory has him on the path toward becoming the next great offensive tackle across the sport.

An All-Pro selection for the first time, following a stellar 2022 campaign, Thomas only allowed 3 sacks and 21 total quarterback pressures last season.

Playing under new Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson seems to have brought out the best in Thomas, and unlocked the fundamentals in his game that made him one of the more dominant tackles the University of Georgia has produced in recent years.

4. Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw continues to dominant, and continues to get better as his young career progresses in Minnesota.

Darrisaw has far exceeded his draft position, No. 23 overall in the 2021 draft, and become a crucial cog in the Vikings‘ offensive machine.

Last season, Darrisaw allowed 5.0 sacks but only 20 total pressures, while absolutely mauling as a run-blocker. Pro Football Focus awarded Darrisaw with a 90.3 overall grade and 90.2 run-blocking mark, last season.

5. Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

For as many fireworks Justin Herbert lets fly in the Chargers’ passing game, Rashawn Slater might as well be the guy lighting the match.

Slater is a stalwart up front, and when healthy, he makes a tangible impact on the effectiveness of the Chargers’ offense. Only playing three games in 2022, it’s fair to wonder how much more prolific Los Angeles’ offense might have been, had the former first-round pick stayed healthy.

After all, Slater allowed only 4.0 sacks as a rookie, and was just as dominant in the running game as he was as a reliable pass-protector while producing an 83.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021. Getting Slater back in 2023 could lead to Herbert leading the Chargers’ offense to heights previously unseen.