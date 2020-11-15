Russell Westbrook Trade Update: Clippers, Knicks, Hornets Odds Revealed

Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston.

But where will he go?

Sports betting site, Bovada believes that he will stay put with the Rockets.

According to Bovada, there is a +225 chance that he’ll stay.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, seven assists and 1.6 steals per game in his first season with Houston.

A nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook was traded to the Rockets last offseason in exchange for Chris Paul. Westbrook was on the inaugural Thunder team in 2008-09 after the team moved to OKC from Seattle. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, then proceeded to become one of the most dominant players in the league — and eventually the face of the OKC franchise.

After spending eight seasons partially in the shadow of Kevin Durant, Westbrook delivered three of the most dominant seasons in NBA history, averaging a triple double each year from 2016-17 through 2018-19 and winning the MVP award in 2017 along with his second scoring title.

The New York Knicks are in the market for a big name point guard. Chris Paul has been on their radar and it could take Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and some Draft picks to make that happen as reported back in September.

But what if the Knicks don’t get CP3? After all, teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns all have the same idea as the orange blue.

According to Bovada, the Knicks have a +250 probability of trading for Russell Westbrook.

A Westbrook-led team under head coach, Tom Thibodeau currently includes Knox, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle. Thibodeau has a reputation for getting the best production from players on his roster. “Honestly man, Coach Thibs is one of the dopest coaches I’ve ever played for,” Nate Robinson told me in the spring.

“One, he showed me about professionalism, really being a student of the game, studying the playbook, knowing every position. It’s like, knowing the enemy more than it knows itself and being prepared. And he’s always prepared. He always has a Plan A, B, C, D, E, F and G. So, that’s one thing they’re gonna get out of Coach Thibs.”

As noted this week, Westbrook and Rockets ownership are in an interesting place and the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in him. According to Bovada, LA has a +500 probability of nabbing Westbrook and it could happen in a move centered around a Westbrook and Paul George swap.

With a roster that includes Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin, the Detroit Pistons currently have the No. 7 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft. According to Bovada, Detroit has a +800 probability to trade for Westbrook. The Charlotte Hornets are also belived to have some interest in Westbrook. Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the Hornets and Westbrook is one of the faces of MJ’s Jordan brand. Bovada has the Hornets listed with having a +250 probability of trading for Westbrook.