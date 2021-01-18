Saints Legend ‘Likely’ Played His Last Snap: Report

Saints’ longtime starting quarterback Drew Brees, most likely, played his last snap in the New Orleans Saints NFL playoff divisional-round loss to the Buccanneers, 30-20.

While many fans don’t want Brees’ career to be over, several reports have confirmed that it’s going to be.

Before Sunday’s game, NFL insider Jay Glazer said on the FOX Sports’ NFL pregame show that Brees will not return following the Saints’ postseason run.

“Drew Brees—tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said. “And whenever his last game is—if they lose tonight if they lose next week—that will be the last game he plays in the NFL.”

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees' last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Glazer was asked by the others on the show if that was his belief or a fact, Glazer responded, “No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done.”

Glazer is well-known for breaking Saints news and has a close relationship with head coach Sean Payton. He was the first to break Payton’s contract extension last season.

Brees Completes His 20th NFL Season

Following the game, Brees declined to reveal if he would retire or not.

“I’m going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season … just like I did last year, and make a decision,” Brees said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

At age 42, Brees completed his 20th NFL season and 15th with New Orleans. To cap off the 2020 regular season, Brees completed 70.5% of his pass attempts for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He ended up missing four games after suffering a brutal hit to the ribs which caused a collapsed lung.

In Brees’ supposed last game, he completed 19 for 34 of his pass for 134 yards, with one touchdown to 3 interceptions and, a 38.1 passer rating

All-time, Brees has recorded 80,358 passing yards (most all-time), 571 passing touchdowns (second-most all-time), has won a Super Bowl ring, and awarded a Super Bowl MVP.

More Reports & Signs Pointing to Retirement

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that Brees will retire.

“I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021,” Rapoport said. “He has not made clear his decision, he has not announced definitively that he is retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed.”

Brees walked off, in what looked like, him saying farewell to the very-little fans in the stand.

Drew Brees walks off the field at the Superdome for what could be the last time 🙏 (via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/T0xNcm2KVg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

After Sunday’s loss, Bree and his family were the last ones on the field.

The Brees family is the last one on the field. pic.twitter.com/E4azrVj8Fi — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) January 18, 2021

Tom Brady embraced Brees after the game and met him on the field after cleaning up to play with his kids.

Wow how emotional if this is @drewbrees last game he had the most amazing career of any quarterback god bless you and your family at the end of the video he looks at the stadium which looks to be his last time @Saints @NFL pic.twitter.com/4IINnouWJq — Quade Witt (@witt_quade) January 18, 2021

End of a movie happening in real life pic.twitter.com/tmtmxlgvAn — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 18, 2021

Brees shared a loving moment with his wife, Brittany, after the game too.

Drew and Brittany Brees embrace on the Superdome turf after the #Saints season ends. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/vtd2OD0VHl — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 18, 2021

If it is Brees’ last game, well, he’s had one of the most legendary careers that will give him a VIP pass to Canton to join all of the other greats in the National Football Hall of Fame.

