How Drew Brees & Wife Brittany Brees Changed Course on Anthem Protests

Drew Brees and wife Brittany Brees endured a lot of criticism last offseason after the Saints quarterback sounded off about protests conducted during the national anthem. The couple has since apologized and spent the latter half of 2020 reversing course on their original comments. During his initial training camp press conference, Drew gave a lengthy statement about what he learned after his comments about the flag went viral angering many fans and some of his teammates.

“Now, I recognize that I missed an opportunity that day,” Drew explained in August 2020, per the Saints website. “I had an opportunity to talk about and emphasize the social injustices that exists for our black community and our need as a country to support them and to advocate for systemic change and my lack of awareness in that moment hurt a lot of people.”

Drew indicated he will continue standing during the national anthem but has a greater understanding of those that choose to protest during the song. The Saints quarterback added that he will no longer criticize players who choose to protest during the anthem.

Drew’s Wife Brittany Said the Couple Received Death Threats

Brittany also issued an apology through the Brees Dream Foundation Instagram page. The Saints quarterback’s wife indicated the couple received death threats after Drew’s comments.

“WE ARE THE PROBLEM,” Brittany noted in June 2020 on Instagram. “I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts. I have read these quotes and scripture 1000 times and every time I read it and the words sink into my heart. I think yes this is what it’s all about…Only until the last few days, until we experienced the death threats we experienced the hate… Did I realize that these words were speaking directly to us…”

Brittany issued an apology and promised to “do better” as a family. Drew’s wife added that it is “our job to educate ourselves” moving forward.

“To all of our friends and anyone we hurt …we will do better,” Brittany continued. “We want to do better, we want to HEAR you, and we will fight for you because thinking we are not part of the problem…is checking the box it means we are are not doing enough. It’s our job to educate ourselves. We are sorry 🙏🏻.”

The Couple Is the Proud Parents of 4 Kids: Rylen, Callen, Bowen & Baylen



The couple is approaching their 17th wedding anniversary and is the proud parents of four children. Earlier this season, Drew was recovering from broken ribs and credited Rylen, Callen, Bowen and Baylen for his recovery.

“Who Dat Nation: I’ve got the best medical team in the world…will be back in no time!” Drew noted on Instagram in November 2020.

Drew also recently gave Brittany a birthday shoutout on Instagram. The Saints quarterback sent his wife a heartfelt message noting, “I love you more with every year that goes by.”

“Happy Birthday to my incredibly beautiful, kind, thoughtful, loving, caring, adventurous and of course sarcastic and hysterically funny wife!” Drew said in September 2020. “I love you more with every year that goes by. Here’s to many more adventures!!”

