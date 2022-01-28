49ers Announce Final Injury Decisions for Offensive Stars

The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and they aren’t far from a clean bill of health.

In fact, only two 49ers have any injury issues heading into Sunday’s NFC Championship battle against the Los Angeles Rams, and they both play on the offensive side of the ball: tackle Trent Williams and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opened up his January 28 press conference with the typical injury updates, saying that the majority of the team is good to go but that Williams and Wilson are questionable as they both battle ankle injuries. He also noted that Williams did participate in practice on Friday.

When local media followed up to Shanahan, he gave a little more detail about Williams’ toughness and his determination to play.

“It’s going to be like what it was three weeks ago,” Shanahan began, referencing how Williams missed the Week 18 clash with the Rams but had a chance to play. “I feel the same way that I felt at the beginning of the week. He came out for walkthrough today and Trent’s adamant that he’s going, he was last time too. I believe Trent when he says that, he’s going to do everything he can to play so I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t.”

It’s a tough spot, because the 49ers definitely want an All-Pro caliber tackle against the Rams’ pass rush, but it was also clear that Williams could barely put weight at the end of the 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Status of Wilson Jr.

Wilson Jr. means a little bit less to the 49ers as a backup running back, but he’s another player they’d love to have available. The 2021 season has been the story of rookie Elijah Mitchell making his name in the 49ers rushing offense, but Wilson has continued to be a valuable tool as a backup or fill-in.

Wilson has had to battle injuries throughout his career, and missed the first nine weeks of the season this year. As Shanahan mentions in the presser, he did practice on Friday but is questionable heading into Sunday after a very light workload in the past three weeks.

Wilson has only played 8 offensive snaps per PFR, partially due to injury, partially due to the 49ers leaning on Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. But before writing off Wilson Jr. as someone optional, the 49ers would love to have him if they need him. His monstrous game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, with 110 yards and a rushing score, is proof he’ll be ready to step up and make plays if he’s healthy.

What Happens if Williams Can’t Play

The 49ers protected quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo decently without Williams in the 27-24 win over the Rams in Week 18, giving up three sacks to Aaron Donald and the vaunted Los Angeles defensive line.

Colton McKivitz was given the starting nod for Williams’ place, which was a mix-up compared to the fact that rookie Jaylon Moore had been seeing the most work as a backup earlier in the season. McKivitz gave up a late sack to Von Miller, but otherwise played a clean game per NBC Sports.

One would think the Niners would go back to McKivitz if Williams can’t go. However, it’s not a set-in-stone thing with the presence of Moore and the imperative need to limit negative plays from Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense.