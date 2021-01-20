49ers Star CB Reveals Where Deshaun Watson Should Go

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has made it clear he wants out of the Houston franchise, but where would he go? While there are a handful of potential landing spots, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suggests he head northeast.

“If I was Deshaun, I would get out of there as quickly as possible. I’d head to New York,” Sherman said during The Cris Collinsworth Podcast. “… The Jets. It would be the most beautiful (situation). A decent offensive line. They’d have to find threats. They’d have to find some offensive weapons. But I think there would be a lot more people excited to be there.

“I think the free agency market this year is going to be oversaturated because of the salary cap, but that’s what I would do.”

Sherman’s DC Is the Jets New Head Coach

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was named head coach of the New York Jets last week and like Sherman mentioned above, they’ll be looking for weapons to complement the offensive line and QB.

Sherman strongly believes with Watson front and center, the Jets automatically become a contender after going 2-14 this past season season

“They’re going to be able to put a team together, and if [Watson is] at the helm, they immediately become a contender in not only that division but the AFC in general,” Sherman added.

As for Jets current QB Sam Darnold, well, he could benefit elsewhere too.

This is an interesting take Sherman has considering he’s set to become a free agent this offseason and doesn’t except to return to the Bay Area due to the salary cap situation. So, naturally, Sherman has been linked to following his DC to the Jets.

Sherman Discusses His Future With the Niners

Sherman received $8 million after last season, which is the last part of a three-year, $27.1 million contract, per Spotrac. And he’ll likely want just as much when searching for a new team in free agency. and he’s well aware that the Niners’ current circumstances might not be able to afford him again.

“We’ve had brief conversations,” Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think that there’s obviously a want from both sides to come back and make this work. Unfortunately, I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it. That’s the sad, sad truth. It’s one of those years where it’s not from anybody’s fault that it may not work out. And it will be a sad parting because I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ve enjoyed this team. I have brothers on this team, and I think we still have work to do. But I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes Sherman hasn’t played his last snap in San Fran and is willing to make room for someone as talented as Shermani if, again, the circumstances allow it.

“I don’t think it ever is as simple as that,” Shanahan said via 49erswebzone.com. “Sherm’s a guy that I know I personally, and I know [general manager] John [Lynch] feels the same, we went on our team at all times. Sherm’s a guy that when he does get older and he does descend, he’s such a good football player, he finds a way. I understand his contract issue this year. I understand there’s a number of guys on our team with that this year, but whoever can help us win football games our guys are trying to figure out how to bring back, especially guys who do it the right way.”

