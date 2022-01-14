49ers Defensive Star Brutally Snubbed as Two Teammates Make All-Pro Team

The 2021 NFL All-Pro team is here and the San Francisco 49ers have seen two of their most talented players make the first team.

The Associated Press released the All-Pro selections on Sunday, and San Francisco star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and standout left tackle Trent Williams made the first-team for the first time in their careers.

It’s a tremendous achievement for both, with Williams finally getting onto the first-team All-Pro squad for the first time in his decade-long career.

For Samuel, it’s his first time reaching the All-Pro squad after taking an expanded role in the 49ers offense in both the rushing and passing attack. As PFR shows, Deebo totaled 1405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns with a league-leading 18.2 yards per catch.

However, one name that is not on the first team is San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa has had a monstrous third season in the NFL, totaling 15.5 sacks in 17 games with an NFL-leading 21 tackles for loss, per PFR.

It’s hard to imagine that statline not being good enough for first-team, but there is tough competition. Bosa was not selected to the second-team, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle said on Friday.

Bosa and the Competition

Here’s how voting for the defensive ends shook out(all stats below are coming from PFR):

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (50)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (29)

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears (9)

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (6)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (5)

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (1)

Watt is an undeniable selection. The Steelers DE tied New York Giants legend Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5 this season in 15 games, and was far and away the most prolific edge-rusher.

Garrett racked up 16 sacks this season, just .5 more than Bosa. Conversely, the 49ers edge rusher beat Garrett in tackles for loss, solo tackles and forced fumbles this season.

Quinn has a better resume statistically compared to Bosa and Garrett. Quinn has 18.5 sacks this year with four forced fumbles and 38 solo tackles.

Then there’s Crosby. Crosby only totaled 8 sacks this year, but did hit the quarterback 30 times. That’s a high number, but still less than Bosa’s 32. It doesn’t really make sense that Crosby, who had less sacks, less tackles for loss, less solo tackles and no forced fumbles received more votes than Bosa, but that’s how the voting has gone.

Quinn and Garrett are understandable picks over the 49ers star. Similar production, similar value to team. But Crosby will probably have many San Francisco fans scratching their heads.

Williams Speaks on All-Pro Selection

While Bosa’s snub is disappointing for the 49ers faithful, Williams receiving his first-ever All-Pro selection is not. It’s been a long time coming for Williams, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine-straight seasons but had never made the All-Pro first team until now.

When speaking with AP, the veteran tackle opened up on finally being selected.

“I do feel more comfortable than I’ve ever felt,” he said. “I do feel like I’m as strong as I’ve ever been. I do feel my football IQ is probably better than it’s ever been. As a football player, as a competitor every year you want to be better than the last year. That’s my goal and always has been my goal. So if this year is better than last year, I hope so. That’s the plan.”