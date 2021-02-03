49ers Have Interest in Aaron Rodgers: Report

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the rumors revolving around the team shopping MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and immediately shut it down.

“Absolutely, he will be here for a long time”, LaFleur told reporters.

Just when you think LaFleur may have put the rumor to rest, Fox Sports analyst Rich Bucher came out to tell fans to not “completely” dismiss the idea of Rodgers heading home to play for the 49ers.

“Whatever it’s worth for my NFL peeps: severity of Jimmy Garoppolo injury is why 49ers are in market for QB, not just dissatisfaction,” Bucher tweeted. And don’t completely dismiss Aaron Rodgers returning-to-Bay-Area rumors — don’t know Aaron’s thinking, but source says Niners have interest.”

This comes as no surprise since the 49ers were interested in Lions QB Matthew Stafford before he was traded to the Rams and reportedly offered Detroit two second-round picks and two third rounds picks.

If the Niners can upgrade, they’re going to do it but, most certainly, at a reasonable cost.

Rodgers to 49ers Make ‘Too Much’ Sense

If Rodgers, a California native, is going to leave Green Bay, the 49ers make the most sense for a trade destination and NFL insider Jason La Canfora explained why in one simple tweet.

“Its very early, obviously, but an Aaron Rodgers/49ers coupling would make entirely too much sense – geography, scheme, familiarity (LaFleur is a Shanahan disciple), talent. Rodgers will be able to dictate what he wants,” La Canfora tweeted.

Rodgers would walk into an offense with several weapons to use and a very solid defense when healthy, so it would be much less work to have a veteran step into a familiar offense than teach a young buck.

It would make very much sense from the Packers’ front office since they could capitalize on his trade value being extremely high trade him for several draft picks to build a new team around 2020 draft pick QB Jordan Love.

The Niners just need their healthy players back, some defense depth, and a reliable slinger to get back to their Super Bowl ways.

The 49ers Passed on Rodgers in 2005 for QB Alex Smith

Rodgers, a star out of Cal, was projected as a possible No. 1 overall pick ahead of the 2005 NFL Draft. The Niners held the first pick that spring and many figured it only made sense for Rodgers to continue his football career in his home state.

That perfect image wasn’t the case. The 49ers would go on to draft Alex Smith out of Utah that year and Rodgers stayed on the board until the Packers selected him at No. 24. Rodgers went on to tell reporters the Niners would regret not picking him.

Legendary 49er himself, Jerry Rice, think Rodgers is still holding a grudge towards the Niners.

“Aaron is not going to want to come here,” Rice said during a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game. “Aaron is not going to want to come here because the 49ers didn’t draft him. He’s still got that grudge. He’s still got that on his shoulders. I’m not saying this guy is not going to stay in Green Bay because it’s got to be frustrating to him because he has lost the last two championship games.”

Rodgers ended this past season throwing 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

