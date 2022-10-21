49ers’ Leading Rusher Sounds Off on Christian McCaffrey Trade

Through six games, Jeff Wilson has had to step in and handle the running game rigors for the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, he’s been joined by his newest teammate on Friday, October 21 who just 12 days ago was on the other sidelines of the Niners’ 37-15 road romp of the Carolina Panthers in Christian McCaffrey.

Already, “Run CMC” hopped on a private jet from Charlotte and made his way over to the Bay Area.

But is Wilson, who is tops with 81 carries and 400 yards, officially in jeopardy of losing his status as the 49ers’ lead rusher? Furthermore, could his role be diminished with the arrival of the past top 10 draft pick and recent Bay Area superstar during his Stanford run?

Wilson got the chance to sound off on his new teammate and the state of the 49ers’ running back room.

Wilson Gives 49ers Backfield New Title

Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, Wilson didn’t mince words when describing the 49ers’ RB room now that the 5-foot-11, 203-pound McCaffrey is on board.

“If it’s a check, take it to the back of the room and cash it. We’ve got the best (running back) group in the NFL, and that’s the bottom line,” Wilson said.

Wilson is currently averaging 4.9 yards per game and additionally has scored the most touchdowns among the backfield group with two. However, Wilson and the 49ers’ ground game struggled to get any kind of footing against the Atlanta Falcons, as he was limited to 25 yards in the 28-14 loss in Week 6.

One reason why McCaffrey is being lured in is to reignite a proud running game that’s had to deal with an injury pileup and is seeking to reclaim their form as an explosive and feared rushing unit. Now, McCaffrey gives the 49ers and their fans a new reason of optimism as they aim to break out of their 3-3 start.

Already, there are the thoughts of McCaffrey being used on a limited basis with the Kansas City Chiefs coming into town on Sunday, October 23. Signs are indicating that “Run CMC” will be thrown in once the 49ers enter the opposing red zone…which bodes well for an offense that’s going against a defense that’s surrendered 15 touchdowns inside the 20-yard line this season according to lineups.com.

There are also the thoughts on if head coach Kyle Shanahan would immediately come up with packages that places Deebo Samuel and McCaffrey in the backfield or as two of the receiver options in passing scenarios.

McCaffrey Reacts to First 49ers Appearance

As Lombardi described it, Friday practices at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara are normally “relaxed” days for the 49ers leading up to their next opponent. There are usually “fewer players around and less mingling” as the 49ers insider verbally illustrated it on Twitter.

However, Lombardi revealed that this Friday involved more interactions. Two members of the 49ers’ defense both grabbed a chair and immediately gravitated toward their new teammate to get to know him.

Turns out the 49ers put him in a great position inside their locker room — he’s across from his newest quarterback and has one All-Pro plus a rising star defender in close proximity.

The 26-year-old McCaffrey comes in with new zeal in his Bay Area return.

“I couldn’t be more fired up to be here,” were some of the words McCaffrey said in his first media session with the Bay Area media — a first for him since he wore the Cardinal colors 13 miles west of Levi’s Stadium. “Proud and happy to be a 49er.”