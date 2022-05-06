49ers Newcomer Vows He’s ‘Here to Stay’ While Grabbing Praise

He’s been one of the most talked about newcomers on the San Francisco 49ers during the week of May 2 — and he wasn’t taken among their nine NFL Draft picks.

But he’s been called “unicorn” by Brian Renick of 49ers Web Zone, got Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners_ to say he’s “fallen in love” with him and got The Athletic to call him the “best UDFA fit” for the 49ers.

Jason Poe has been warmly embraced by 49er fans online. That love has also stretched to NFL analysts. But before the shower of online praise, the standout from Mercer University of the Football Championship Subdivision made this vow: He’s “here to stay” with the 49ers.

Im here to stay😤 one day at a time let’s work 49ers Nation🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/RN2UK3r5Hp — Jason Poe 🔥💦 (@jpoe_) May 1, 2022

‘Freakish’ Used to Describe Poe

At 6-foot-1, 300-pounds, one would think that Poe will face a size obstacle in trying to fit into the 49ers’ offense as a guard.

Yet, there are those who wonder if Poe could be used as an oversized H-back or tight end. One is 49ers insider from The Athletic David Lombardi, who dropped the word “freakish” in describing Poe.

“Are we sure Shanahan doesn’t want to utilize Jason Poe as a skill position player? Freakish size/movement combo here,” Lombardi tweeted on April 30 when watching clips of Poe’s reel.

Lombardi then added a subsequent tweet that mentioned how the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan “have tried to punish downsizing defenses by stockpiling skill position players who specialize in bruising smaller defenders for YAC (yards after catch).” Then sharing how “300-pound Poe has entered the chat.”

The 49ers under Shanahan have tried to punish downsizing defenses by stockpiling skill position players who specialize in bruising smaller defenders for YAC… *300-pound James Poe has entered the chat* pic.twitter.com/urlPHNTfAA — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 1, 2022

A new “wide back” perhaps? Especially to take pressure off of Deebo Samuel? Or add another Kyle Juszczyk type to the offense?

One other 49ers writer, Akash Anavarathan of Niners Nation on SB Nation, tweeted out hope that the 49ers would draft Poe.

I’d love for the #49ers to use one of their 3 6th-round picks on Mercer’s Jason Poe. Developmental prospect with elite traits. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 30, 2022

Anavarathan then posted his excitement toward the pickup.

#49ers landed one of my favorite interior offensive linemen prospects as a UDFA — Jason Poe from Mercer pic.twitter.com/bo6eEPsukc — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 30, 2022

Poe not only arrives to the league as an underdog undrafted story out of the FCS ranks. He’s also a past NCAA Division II Second Team All-American at Lenoir-Rhyne University where he was the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (nominated to the best offensive lineman in the South Atlantic Conference). He also went the junior college route and played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Poe’s praise eventually stretched nationally on the morning of Thursday, May 5.

GMF Analyst Loves the Addition

Count Peter Schrager of the NFL Network as someone who’s on the Poe train.

In the “Emptying the Notebook” segment of Good Morning Football, Schrager helped give a rundown of who his favorite undrafted free agents were.

And guess who made Schrager’s cut? The Mercer, LR and HCC star. Schrager pinpointed how Poe delivered one of his best performances against a non-FCS opponent, but a national kingpin in the college world: Alabama.

“He absolutely put on a show in the Alabama game: Blocking like no one has ever seen him before like ‘Who is this No. 51 throwing around Alabama defenders?'” Schrager said.

He then brought up Poe’s numbers at his Pro Day, which was held at the place that produced the most number of 2022 first round defenders the University of Georgia — pointing out his 40-yard dash time of 4.90 and pumping 34 reps on the bench press.

“Absolute athletic freak,” Schrager said. “He can be a fullback, H-back…300-pound offensive lineman who was not drafted and yet a lot of people are like ‘How did Jason Poe not get selected?’ Now he’s in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.”

Poe himself responded to Schrager saying he’s “proud to be a part” of Shanahan’s offense. He’s begun to take a liking of the 49ers’ colors.

Now, he’s become one of the most talked about and beloved UDFA findings by analysts and fans. And he wants an extensive stay with the 49ers.