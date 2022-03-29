49ers Owner Unveils ‘The Best Decision’ Involving QB Situation

Jed York reminded reporters at the NFL’s owner’s meeting what his title is for the San Francisco 49ers: Team owner.

No where does it say that York calls the plays or has any say in what free agents the 49ers need to bring in, as he mentioned on Tuesday, March 29 down in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, in the wake of the murky future involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, plus the new reports of Jimmy G sticking around a lot longer with the franchise by not getting released by the team, York told reporters what his ideal quarterback vision is for 2022.

‘I’d Rather Overinvest’

So does York favor Garoppolo, the man who has taken the 49ers to two NFC conference championship games twice in the era of head coach Kyle Shanahan (including one conference title)?

Or does York swing toward Trey Lance, the heir apparent the 49ers traded up in the NFL Draft to nab at No. 3 overall one year ago?

His answer is one of support for having two guys on the roster if it means a Super Bowl run.

“If we think it’s the best decision to have two guys that we think are very, very capable of winning football games and giving us a chance to win the Super Bowl, there’s no position it’s more important than that in all of sports,” York said via ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner. “So if we’re going to overinvest in something, I’d rather overinvest in the quarterback position than anything else.”

Long story short, the owner of the 49ers is fully on board with Jimmy G sticking around — even with the hefty price tag he has (Garoppolo is due to make $24.2 million in 2022 according to Spotrac) and if it means Garoppolo has to play behind Lance.

#49ers CEO Jed York said if Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch opt to carry Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster at his current salary, even as a backup, it's a move he would be fine with. Here's his full quote, noting that he's empowered Lynch and Shanahan to build team how they see fit… pic.twitter.com/prN1tt87ET — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) March 29, 2022

Wagoner, however, mentioned that this doesn’t mean that Garoppolo won’t be traded.

“Again, this doesn’t mean this is what will happen. In fact, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch both said the hope is that Garoppolo’s trade market will take shape once he’s healthy,” Wagoner explained in his tweet. “It’s still hard to envision scenario in which JG is back at current rate. Just passing along his (York’s) answer.”

York Also Delivered Strong Response Toward Another 49ers Trade Rumor

York can also be added to the 49ers representation who used a social media reaction to help blast one trade rumor.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN NFL Nation, the New York Jets reporter wrote on Sunday how the franchise is “keeping an eye” on Deebo Samuel and his pending contract situation. This stems from the Jets’ botched attempt to gain perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver from the Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill, who wound up getting sent to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks.

As mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story, new S.F. cornerback Charvarius Ward ripped the idea of Samuel getting dealt away on Sunday. Well, Ward has an ally: York, who retweeted a tweet from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan on Monday that blasted the idea of Samuel leaving the 49ers after an All-Pro season.

Jed York: Big Meme Guy pic.twitter.com/xYw9NwiYNT — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners_) March 28, 2022

Again, York is in full support of having Lance and Garoppolo as teammates in 2022. He’s also an ardent backer of Shanahan and Lynch in this video from NBC Sports Bay Area: