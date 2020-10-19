49ers Set to Lose RB Raheem Mostert: Report

According to San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, star running back Raheem Mostert is ‘most likely’ headed to injured reserve with an ankle sprain.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said RB Raheem Mostert “most likely" will go on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2020

Mostert didn’t finish the 49ers’ win over the Rams on Sunday after being ruled out in the 3rd quarter.

He looked pretty banged up in the first half but played through it anyway. After halftime, he came out of the locker room with his ankle taped up. He didn’t make a play past his first carry as he was ruled out when he came limping off of the field.

He ended the night early with 17 carries for 65 yards, and two catches for 11 yards. The 17 carries ended up being his second-most ever in a game even without finishing the game.

49ers Finally Had Mostert Back

This is tough for Mostert since he just came off of an injury. Sunday night marked Mostert’s second game returning from a mild MCL injury that set him back in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

A high ankle sprain is a little bit different than a knee injury. We caught a glimpse of that in Jimmy Garoppolo’s worst performance of his career last week against the Dolphins. Garoppolo is still dealing with his high ankle injury. Mostert was healthier then, rushing for 119 yards on 14 touches.

For a split second, the 49ers’ injury-plagued roster health seemed to be trending in the right direction. However, they were certainly thin on the running back depth chart Sunday. Tevin Coleman is on the injured reserve and Jeff Wilson Jr. inactive. This left the depth chart with Jerick McKinnon and undrafted rookie JaMychal Hasty as the only healthy running back options against the Rams. Shanahan said that Coleman is unlikely to return anytime soon so theses guys will be carrying the load for now.

Niner’s Starting Center Also Headed to IR

Starting center Ben Garland is also reportedly being added to the injured reserve list with a calf strain.

Mostert’s injury is the most notable of these to, but Garland’s could be crucial to Shanahan since Shanahan has been alright with backfield help. 49ers’ primary starting center, Weston Richburg, still has a lot of time left before he makes his return. Shanahan announced that we probably won’t see him until after the 49ers’ bye in Week 12. And that’s the earliest date.

Garland did his job well in San Fran’s win, keeping Aaron Donald away with Garoppolo only rushed three times but not one sack.

Since Richburg’s absence, Garland has started for the team in the past five games. Now, the team will be down to their third option. The 49ers have had the brunt of injuries this year and it’s not getting any better as they’re about to face the more daunting part of their schedule that includes games against the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orlean Saints, LA Rams again, and Buffalo Bills.

