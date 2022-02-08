49ers Insider: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Have ‘Beef’ Over Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are a successful team. Despite a hiccup due to a wave of injuries in 2020, the team boasts an impressive stretch over the past three years.

In 2019, the team made Super Bowl LIV, falling just short to the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, San Francisco fell just short of returning to the big game after a 20-17 loss in NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan built the 49ers’ current era, combining the draft, free agency and coaching to create a competitive team. However, that doesn’t mean that everything is hunky-dory.

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn discussed the underlying tension between Shanahan and Lynch in a YouTube video posted on February 8. After referencing that Lynch was reportedly offered a TV gig this offseason(more on that below,) he was asked by Chuy Marquez if he felt there was legitimate beef between the two.

“Yeah, I do think so,” Cohn said. “They’re friendly to each other in public, but I think it’s very clear that they have very different visions for the quarterback position, I think. I think they both have a lot of pride, even though John Lynch doesn’t have background as an executive, he’s a Hall of Famer and thinks his instincts are correct. I think there’s a big disagreement about Jimmy Garoppolo in particular.”





The 49ers appear to be trading Garoppolo this offseason, but that doesn’t mean that all parties are happy with the decision.

Lynch ‘Sold’ Shanahan on Garoppolo

In addition to the above take, Cohn also speculated on Lynch’s energy during the team’s season wrap-up press conferences on February 1. Lynch and Shanahan spoke and field questions answer together at the event.

Cohn’s perspective is that Lynch was always Jimmy G’s biggest supporter behind the scenes, while Shanahan is happy to see the back of the QB.

“John [Lynch] was always more enthusiastic about [Garoppolo,]” Cohn said. “John wanted to bring him in, he had to sell him to Kyle [Shanahan.] When you heard the press conference last week, whenever John talks about him, it’s like, ‘I just want to thank Jimmy, Jimmy’s been nothing but class…’ Kyle is the one talking about Trey [Lance] more. I think Kyle’s the one who’s like, ‘This guy is holding me back, we’ve got to move on.'”

It’s certainly possible that’s the case, but Shanahan did stick with Garoppolo through thick and thin this season. Despite a 3-5 start or concerning performances, rookie QB Trey Lance never got the nod over Jimmy G.

Maybe that was due to the 49ers approaching this year as one that was Garoppolo’s alone, or perhaps they just knew Lance wasn’t ready.

Lynch on TV Rumors

During the February 1 press conference, Lynch was asked by The Athletic reporter Matt Barrows about rumors related to him potentially stepping down as general manager for a television gig.

The rumor, which NBC Sports says started after CBS Sports’ Boomer Esiason speculated on Lynch coming back to TV, was quickly denied by the current 49ers GM.

“Yeah, I have not heard that rumor,” Lynch said. “From time to time, opportunities are presented and I can tell you and tell everyone that my commitment right now is to this organization. We’re just coming off a season, but my commitment is to the 49ers, to the York family to Kyle and standing up in front of that team yesterday and just getting an opportunity to reflect on what we have.”

So Lynch admits that opportunities have come up, but he hasn’t budged. Things can change in an instant, but that sounds like an adamant statement that he’s not going anywhere in 2022.