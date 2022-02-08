49ers Could Turn to Super Bowl Champion Coordinator to Replace Mike McDaniel

If the chips fall correctly, the San Francisco 49ers could welcome one of the most prominent offensive coordinators in the NFL to their staff.

With Mike McDaniel heading to the East coast to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco may be in the market for a new offensive coordinator, although it’s worth noting that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners didn’t have an OC from 2017-2020.

The timing is perfect, as NFL media insider Tom Pelissero reported on February 7 that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to become a free agent as his contract expires this offseason.

“#Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, per sources,” Pelissero Tweeted. “So after getting passed over for head coaching opportunities again, Bieniemy could either return to Kansas City or be a hot free-agent OC target elsewhere.”

The idea of Bieniemy joining the 49ers, the team that he and the Chiefs beat in Super Bowl LIV is truly sensational. But Bieniemy is apparently available, and if he’s looking for a significant change of pace, the 49ers are a legitimate option for the 52-year-old coach.

Bienemy’s Track Record

Due to back-to-back seasons of the head coaching carousel and the success of the Chiefs’ offense, Bieniemy has become a popular name across the NFL. And he’s got a resume to prove why.

After attending Colorado, the 52-year-old played eight seasons in the league with the San Diego Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. His NFL coaching experience started with the Minnesota Vikings as their running backs coach from 2006 to 2010, before eventually getting to Kansas City as the running backs coach (2013-2017) and offensive coordinator (2018-2020).

With Bieniemy as OC, the Chiefs have finished each season in the top six for both total yards gained and points scored. The Chiefs offense has been unrelenting for the past few years, and Bieniemy has played a key factor in that.

One would think that the Chiefs’ success and his tutelage under head coach Andy Reid would make him a lock for an NFL head coaching position, but Bieniemy has gone through interviews in two straight offseasons without getting his opportunity.

Pros and Cons of Bieniemy

The No. 1 reason why the 49ers adding Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator makes sense is that it would be a like-for-like replacement with McDaniel leaving.

Before becoming the OC in 2021, McDaniel was the running game coordinator for the 49ers from 2017 through 2020. With Bieniemy’s background as a running backs coach, the 49ers can bring in another expert to help run the show with Shanahan.

Shanahan is where the possible hang-up is with the Chiefs coach: does he want to call plays? Is that why he’s leaving Kansas City?

Reid continues to do the play-calling for the Chiefs, and Bieniemy may think that he has to call plays to make the jump to head coach. Shanahan hasn’t let go of the play-calling responsibility since arriving in San Francisco, and it’s hard to see him changing that.

But if Shanahan’s up to hand over those duties, or if Bieniemy doesn’t care about calling plays, a move to San Francisco could be in play. It remains to be seen why Bieniemy may want to make a change, but the 49ers would be ecstatic for someone of his stature to join the coaching staff.