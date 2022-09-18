49ers’ Trey Lance Carted Off: Latest Updates On Gruesome Ankle Injury

Though their Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks was off to a good start, with Robbie Gould putting up a quick three points on the opening drive, things took a turn for the worst on the second drive, where San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance took a particularly hard hit from defensive tackle Bryan Mone and was carted off the field.

For Lance, the play started off normally enough, with the second-year quarterback taking the snap from the shotgun before running a read-option with new starting running back Jeff Wilson. Lance decided to keep it and ran to the right of the center, progressing the ball two yards before being leveled by Mone. The medical staff quickly took to the field, and Lance was ultimately carted off of the field with an air cast around his ankle.

Trey Lance is being carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast. pic.twitter.com/S2W9EO8eE2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Lance was quickly ruled out of the game with an ankle injury and was ultimately replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo.

David Lombardi Provides Insight On Kyle Shanahan’s Plan For Lance

After watching Lance’s status go up in the air for the foreseeable future, The Athletic’s San Francisco 49ers beat writer, David Lombardi, took to Twitter to provide insight into the Niners’ thought process under center.

“Shanahan’s plan for him involved exposing him to greater injury risk as he developed as a passer,” Lombardi tweeted. “There was no way around that. If Lance was going to play, he’d have to run, and running is more dangerous. That was part of the deal, and the worst case happened.”

Lombardi also added some insight into why the Niners ultimately decided to keep Garoppolo back in March, and why the decision to bring him back on a more team-friendly contract appears to be the right one.

“And yes, this one of the reasons why the 49ers didn’t just cut Jimmy Garoppolo to appease social media in March. You need fair return to give up any valuable asset — basic business. When fair return didn’t present itself, they ended up tremendously fortunate to keep Garoppolo.”