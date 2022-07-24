49ers Veteran Strongly Responds to Low Overall Rating

The Madden NFL 2023 rankings were revealed during the week of July 18, and one member of the San Francisco 49ers is already motivated by his overall rating.

Let’s just say: Taybor Pepper is coming for your “momma’s favorite long snapper” as the veteran 6-foot-4, 245-pound 28-year-old from the 49ers put it late Saturday night, July 23 — all because of the number rating he was given by the makers of the popular video game.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

What Rating Pepper Was Given

The creators behind the global football game phenomenon from EA Sports must’ve did something to provoke Pepper, considering his tweet and graphic he posted.

Pepper was rewarded with a 27 rating by the critically acclaimed game played by fans and even past and present NFL fans. It’s highly different from what his All-Pro teammates Trent Williams (99 rating), George Kittle (97 rating) and Deebo Samuel (89) were given.

But being given “27 OVR” has clearly fueled the veteran long snapper as he took to the social media site to deliver his motivation.

“YOU ALREADY KNOW,” were Pepper’s first three bold words before saying “27 overall coming to your tv screens this year. Bout to turn up on your momma’s favorite long snapper.”

😤😤😤YOU ALREADY KNOW 😤😤😤 27 overall coming to your tv screens this year. Bout to turn up on your momma’s favorite long snapper 😈😈😈🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/bGAyXru7hx — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) July 24, 2022

49er Fans Back Pepper

Turns out there are people out there who embrace the skill Pepper possesses in snapping the football on punt and field goal units for the 49ers.

Fans immediately began to back Pepper following his low ranking.

“The disrespect,” was what @OurSf49ers_ posted in response to Pepper

“Like, how is this even possible?” was what @WayneBreezie, contributor to 49ers Web Zone, posted in Pepper’s mentions.

“The Madden rankings are just pure out in out disrespectful this year…wow…” was what a 49ers fan named Gary Thorpe posted to Pepper.

“They did you dirty, my guy. 27 ain’t it,” was what an additional 49ers fan posted to the specialist.

Another 49ers fan sent this response to the EA Sports Twitter account, suggesting to “fix this” and then backing Pepper’s game on the field.

“As a long snapper the guys solid. You never hear of him because he’s doing his job. Probably a 90 OVR (overall) for his craft. A 27 is just disrespect,” the fan said.

Meanwhile, @TheSFNiners was another who showed up in the EA Sports’ Twitter mentions — but was asking for a prominent figure inside the building to help offer an explanation to Pepper getting a 27.

Finally, one more fan mapped out this plan directed toward Pepper.

“I’m going to buy madden just to send you to the pro bowl as a starter,” the fan said.

Other Notable 49er Rankings

Williams and Kittle represent the highest rated 49ers for Madden, with their ratings past the 95 mark.

But who else cracked the 90 threshold? They’re both on defense.

Inside linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa were given a 94 rating. No other defender ranked in the 90s.

The next closest was safety Jimmie Ward at 87. Arik Armstead was rewarded with 86 overall. Newcomer Charvarius Ward was the last defender in the 80s with an 80 score.

On offense, Pro Bowler Kyle Juzczyk was interestingly the top rated running back — with the fullback receiving 87 overall. Lead rusher Elijah Mitchell was given a 79 rating. At WR, Brandon Aiyuk reached the 80s with an 81 overall score.

Lastly, at quarterback, it’s Jimmy Garoppolo who is higher rated than Trey Lance — with Jimmy G being given 79 and the projected starter Lance earning 72.

The complete list of 49ers Madden ratings can be found here by 49ers Web Zone.