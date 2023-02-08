49ers DL Who Got ‘Weary’ Among the 5 Capable of Improving Under New DC

Drake Jackson entered the 2022 season as a gift draft fall to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round.

He ended the season being a “healthy scratch” by head coach Kyle Shanahan in multiple games. Shanahan additionally said he lost power and, as described by longtime 49ers insider and columnist Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday, February 2, got “weary and completely fell out of the defensive line rotation.” But now, one franchise decision made on Tuesday, February 7 points to rejuvenation.

Jackson is among five 49er defenders capable of improving under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The new play caller of the defense who replaces DeMeco Ryans not only has talent already in place to work with, but has players he can unlock given his past coordinator work — which includes the edge rusher out of USC.

The reason Jackson could thrive more under Wilks? It’s one thing to not overthrow what Ryans leaves behind structure wise. But Wilks had an edge rusher oriented system where guys like Pro Bowler Brian Burns, Marquis Hayes, Amare Barno and Yetur Gross-Matos were in an attack mode and not dropping back into coverage — as all four were responsible for 62.85% of Carolina’s 35 sacks.

Here’s another reason why Jackson is in a position to ignite under Wilks: The former Panthers defensive coordinator got a defender who’s fastest 40-yard dash time was 4.53 to deliver his first double-digit sack season of 12.5 in 2022 (Burns). Jackson is faster with his speed once clocked at 4.50.

Other defenders due for a potential breakthrough under Wilks are:

Javon Kinlaw, Defensive Tackle

Kinlaw could be facing a make-or-break season as his knee injury continues to keep him from playing a full season. But the former top 15 pick is in good hands with Wilks for this reason: Derrick Brown.

He got the fellow 6-foot-5 interior defender taken in the first round of Kinlaw’s draft class of 2020 to start 17 games and deliver new career-bests in total tackles (67) and solo stops (30) while also getting Brown to break up a career-high seven passes.

Granted, Brown hasn’t dealt with Kinlaw’s injury history, but his ’22 production as a past first round DT under Wilks bodes well for Kinlaw if he plays a full season.

Dre Greenlaw, Outside Linebacker

Here’s what’s scary about Greenlaw — he could be even better under Wilks. Even after delivering three takeaways including two fumble recoveries while also experiencing his first 100-tackle season under Ryans.

Perhaps Wilks uses Greenlaw’s closing speed for a new reason: Attacking the quarterback. If there’s a candidate for the Frankie Luvu of the linebacker corps — the Panthers LB who delivered seven sacks and one other career-high in tackles with 111 (76 solo) — it’s Greenlaw.

This could also mean Greenlaw breaks his current streak of not producing a sack since October 25, 2020 while also becoming Wilks’ go-to takeaway options at LB.

Deommodore Lenoir, Cornerback

Think “The Hyena’s” breakthrough in the postseason was a blur? Lenoir now has a former DB and a coordinator who’s area of expertise is defensive backs…pointing to Lenoir unleashing more “hyena” instincts.

Wilks already helped mentor a fellow 2021 draft classmate of Lenoir’s in Jaycee Horn, who led his unit with three interceptions while surrendering the fewest receptions (28) among starting Panther CBs and zero touchdowns his side per Pro Football Focus.

Furthermore, a CB who’s similar in stature to Lenoir in Donte Jackson (also 5-foot-10) delivered these new accolades under Wilks: Surrendered 342 yards and an average of 9.5 yards a catch in 2022. Proof CBs under 6-feet can thrive under Wilks.

Samuel Womack, Cornerback

Here’s a sleeper pick — Womack breaks out in the 49ers secondary under Wilks.

With Jimmie Ward more than likely gone via free agency, the 2022 rookie gets his early shot at nickelback/slot CB. Womack already showed a glimpse of his ball-hawking skills in the preseason. He could join Lenoir and Talanoa Hufanga as defensive backs who broke out in their second season.

Womack could be one candidate to handle the deep passes, a la Jackson in Carolina.