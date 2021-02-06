Analyst Details Path for 49ers to Land Dak Prescott

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be the 49ers starting quarterback next season? If you ask head coach Kyle Shanahan, he would say that’s what he wants. At least, that’s what he said countless times during the regular season.

But now we’re in the offseason and coaches have time to sit and reflect on their needs, especially at QB.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter joined “The Murph and Mac Show” where he discussed the current QB saga and didn’t dismiss the idea of the Niners shopping around, even for Cowboys’ beloved star Dak Prescott.

Sound crazy? Yes. But it’s not impossible.

Adam Schefter Isn’t So Sure About The Cowboys Keeping Dak Around

Dak will likely want an extension but the Cowboys might not be able to offer up enough to make him happy before he hits the open market.

If they don’t come to a deal, especially with COVID-19 affect each team’s salary cap, then ESPN’s Dan Graziano projects the Cowboys to franchise tag Prescott at a cost of about $37 million.

“They could franchise him at $37.1 million, in a year where the cap is down. And after, he can walk”, Shefter said. “They’ll try to sign him to a long-term deal, but they’ve been trying to do that now for the better part of two years and nothing’s been done. So what if, what if you’re a team like the Niners, any other team out there that has a need for a quarterback, and you make a run at Dak Prescott.

“Again, is it a long shot? Yes, it is a long shot. Absolutely. Is he a free agent? Yes he is. Is there a recipe for something to try to make happen? Well, there’s a path there of some sort.”

NFL Analyst Believes Dak Should Want Out of Dallas

ESPN’s Marcus Spears was the first one to link Dak to the Niners and explained during NFL Live why leaving the Cowboys for San Fran would be so appetizing.

“Dak Prescott should want out of Dallas,” Spears said. “It’s a team on the West Coast with a coach named Kyle Shanahan, and a GM named John Lynch, that would love to have Dak Prescott running that offense, the San Francisco 49ers.”

Prescott is in the midst of recovering from a gruesome leg injury but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

If the 27-year-old does become available, he will have plenty of suitors to choose from who have a question mark at their quarterback position. However, there aren’t that many teams as solid as the Niners who are in need of a QB upgrade.

Prescott would join an offense that is well balanced by their defense, making San Francisco a better landing spot than say, the Eagles or the Jets. But before that would even happen, the Niners would need to trade Jimmy Garropolo to make room for Prescott, and only if Jimmy G. agrees to take out the no-trade clause from his contract.

The Niners would also have to be ready to give up some top draft picks and a star player or two of their own.

Anything can happen.

