49ers Could Trade for Chargers’ 17-Sack Pro Bowler in 2024

The San Francisco 49ers will need to reload on the defensive line, and they could do so with a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. The expected departures of Chase Young and Randy Gregory in free agency means they will look for reinforcements on the edge.

In terms of aggressiveness, moving for Chargers DE Khalil Mack would top the list. For Sports Illustrated insider Grant Cohn, a free agency move that would not surprise him.

“…The 49ers have long admired Mack. And although he’s 33, he’s still a great player — he had 17 sacks last season. And if he goes to the Lions, they could overtake the 49ers as the best team in the NFC,” Cohn wrote on March 9. “I don’t expect the 49ers to trade for Mack, but if the Chargers release him, which is quite likely, I wouldn’t be shocked if the 49ers were to sign him.”

This is coming off the heels of The Athletic’s Dianna Russini’s report that Los Angeles is willing to trade Mack. That being said, teams interested are waiting to see if he gets cut.

“The Chargers are open to trade offers for many veteran players including Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, per sources,” Russini wrote on X on March 9. “There are teams interested but many around the league are willing to wait to see if the Chargers cut them soon.”

Mack Has Best Season Yet in 2023

For the past decade, Mack has deservedly been considered one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. A three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Mack had 84.5 sacks coming into last season.

But he was four years removed from his last season with 10+ sacks. There was concern that Mack might not be able to produce at an elite level anymore. He summarily dismissed those doubts with the best season of his career.

Pro Football Reference shows Mack racked up 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and 10 passes defended. He also had the best game of his career, when he terrorized the Las Vegas Raiders with 6 sacks.

Going into 2024, Mack has re-established himself. It’s just a matter of where he will take his talents.

49ers Tight on Cash

Part of the reason why Cohn doesn’t believe the 49ers will trade for Mack is his salary. Besides giving up resources for the trade itself, he is currently on a hyper-expensive deal.

According to Spotrac, Mack is due $17.55 million in salary this year. Further, he has a $5.5 million roster bonus that he is waiting on. Essentially, the 49ers or any other potential suitor would have to pay him over $23 million for his services.

But if he is released by the Chargers instead, then teams can put forward new, cheaper deals. There’s no doubt that Mack will still cost a pretty penny after last season, but it avoids paying $23 million to a 33-year-old.

Considering San Francisco is $3.44 million over the salary cap for 2024, any potential savings matter. The 49ers will have to make moves just to get back within the cap, but it’s unclear if they can garner the funds for a player like Mack.