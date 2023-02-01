49ers Coach Speaks With Ex-Super Bowl Winner About OC Vacancy: Report

Free agency is still a month away, but this is additionally the season of wondering which coaches will be on the move, including assistants on the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, one prominent member of the 49ers offense has had a one-on-one meeting with a past Super Bowl winner and NFC champion head coach in the NFC East.

Via Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Washington Commanders insider reported that Anthony Lynn did indeed have a sit down interview with the Washington Commanders, but it was with a visitor in the Bay Area in a solo interview.

“The Anthony Lynn interview today occurred in person with one member from the Commanders: Ron Rivera. The coach drove from Pebble Beach to the Bay Area to meet with the 49ers RB coach,” Standig tweeted.

Washington’s offensive coordinator position has been open since the week of January 9 after firing Scott Turner. Now, the Super Bowl 20 winner with the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears team has placed Lynn in the mix for the spot.

Lynn Embraced 49ers Culture in First Season

Lynn, 54, arrived to the Bay after one season as offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions. But before that, he was head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

He immediately fell in love with the atmosphere inside the 49ers building in his first season with the team.

“I look forward to coming here every day because of the familiarity and connection that I have,” he told Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times back on January 17.

But, he provided context as to why he felt more at peace with the 49ers than during his time with the Bolts.

“This organization will do whatever it takes to win,” he said. “Resources out the [ears]. That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it’s just like, man, this is what it’s supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt.”

And his first season as a 49er witnessed an All-Pro addition he got the chance to coach: Christian McCaffrey. “Run CMC” responded with four 100-yard games including playoffs under Lynn. Outside of McCaffrey, the 49ers as a rushing offense ranked eighth in yards at 2,360 and fifth in rushing touchdowns at 20.

And, the two-time Super Bowl winner as a player Lynn got the chance to witness his first NFC Championship game appearance as an assistant on Sunday, January 29, but also his first conference title game appearance since 2010 while with the New York Jets — when they to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More Movement Could Become Inevitable for 49ers Staff

Again, the offseason serves as a time when changes are additionally made on each team’s coaching staff, including the 49ers.

Last season, Lynn and Brian Griese were two offensive additions to Kyle Shanahan. Now, there’s already coaching movement and interest in 49ers assistants surfacing.

DeMeco Ryans is gone after accepting the Houston Texans head coaching job on Tuesday, January 31. Secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the 49ers Cory Undlin has surfaced as the early contender for Ryans’ defensive coordinator opening per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

And, Ryans is targeting one other 49ers assistant for his offensive coordinator spot per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.