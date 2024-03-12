NFL Insider Weighs in on 49ers $85 Million Star’s Future

San Francisco 49ers captain and defensive tackle Arik Armstead remains poised for release as NFL free agency ramps up.

The 49ers planned to release Armstead after he declined to take a pay cut amid the team’s dire salary cap situation according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms weighed in on the 49ers’ decision on the $85 million star’s future.

“That’s a good player. There’s no doubt … but they got a lot of money invested in that defensive front seven already — Nick Bosa, [Javon] Hargrave , [and] Fred Warner,” Simms said on Monday. “These are guys that are paid at the top of the market. As far as what’s their concern, Armstead [is] getting up there in age a little bit. Armstead was beat up for a lot of the year this year.”

“Armstead was being paid the amount of money that he doesn’t perform to the guys that are in his class right now … Vita Vea, Jonathan Allen, [and] Kenny Clark,” Simms added.

“They’re in the 17 million per year range. He’s not that right now, so I can understand the 49ers is asking, ‘hey … last year of your contract, take a little pay cut here’ [and] he said no, and I can understand the 49ers saying ‘see you later’ [and] I can understand both sides saying no here,” Simms continued.

Play

“I don’t think we’re going to see a reconciliation between these two. I think … that time has gone,” Simms concluded.

Last season, Armstead tallied 27 tackles and five sacks in 12 games played. His release will mark the end of a nine-year run with the 49ers, which drafted him out of Oregon with the No. 17 pick in 2015.

49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk is ‘Going to be Gone’ Without Pay Cut

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk likewise received a pay reduction request from the 49ers. Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan reported on Monday that “both sides have not reached an agreement” on pay cut.

“If he says no, he’s going to be gone,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said. “That’s what happens when you don’t have guaranteed contracts. There’s a point where the team can rip it up. The player’s stuck if the team wants to keep him, but the team can rip it up if the player won’t take less money.”

Last year, Juszczyk caught 14 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. In 11 seasons, Juszczyk has 262 catches for 2,464 yards and 16 touchdowns plus 211 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 62 carries.

49ers Will Take Dead Dead Cap Hits With Releases

San Francisco faces a challenging salary cap situation this offseason with $1.69 million over the cap as of Tuesday.

Armstead has a five-year, $85 million deal with the team, and he has a cap hit of $28.35 million for 2024. The 49ers will save $2.25 million but absorb a $26 million dead cap hit. Armstead was set to make $16.09 million with the team in 2024.

As for Juszczyk, he has a five-year, $27 million deal with the 49ers that includes a $7.58 million cap hit for 2024. If the 49ers must part ways with Juszczyk, the team will save $4.91 million in cap space.

In both instances, the 49ers will benefit from holding off releasing Armstead and Juszczyk to garner more cap savings after June 1. The 49ers will get $17.8 million in cap savings for Armstead and $6.25 million for Juszczyk after that date.