49ers Sign Ex-Bills Star to $24 Million Deal: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are making a major move to address the departures of Randy Gregory and Chase Young. After one of the best seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, edge rusher Leonard Floyd will be heading to Santa Clara, California.

The move was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on March 11.

“Source: The #49ers are signing Leonard Floyd. Big-time edge help,” Rapoport wrote on X before replying with contract details. “He gets a 2-year, $20M deal worth up to $24M, source said. He gets $12M guaranteed in year 1.”

The 49ers have been linked to several different players as they prepare to reload on the defensive line. While Floyd is not as high-profile as players like Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Khalil Mack, Floyd is clearly one of the top pass-rushing free agents available.

After the reports of Arik Armstead’s release, San Francisco needed to make a significant move to bolster the line. That being said, Floyd specializes as an edge rusher and will not be able to make up for Armstead’s release.

So while this is a big signing, San Francisco could have more plans to add to the team to replace Armstead.

Leonard Floyd’s Career Continues with Bills

A ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Floyd began his career with the Chicago Bears. His time in Chicago was somewhat forgettable, as he never topped his 7-sack rookie season despite spending four years with the Bears.

His move to the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 revitalized his career. According to Pro Football Reference, Floyd totaled 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his first year with the Rams. He then followed up with two more solid seasons with 9.5 sacks and 9.0 sacks respectively.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, Floyd tested free agency and joined the Bills. Buffalo signed him to a one-year, $7 million deal for the 2023 season. Floyd racked up 10.5 sacks while also forcing a fumble during his brief stint with Buffalo.

Now, Floyd is back in the NFC West.

Arik Armstead Leaves 49ers

As Heavy’s Sean Deveney recently covered, Armstead leaving the 49ers has not been as simple as a release. There was a serious conversation to try and keep him, but ESPN reporter Adam Schefter provided insight into why it didn’t work out: a pay cut.

“After the 49ers and DL Arik Armstead attempted but failed to work out a restructured contract, San Francisco now plans to release him, per source,” Schefter wrote on March 10. “Armstead now is expected to become a free agent. The two sides came close to a deal, but Armstead, as @Schultz_Report reported, wanted to see what his market is.”

It is a tough pill to swallow for all involved. Armstead has been in the organization for 9 seasons and was integral to the team’s Super Bowl appearances in the 2019 and 2023 seasons.

How the 49ers go about replacing him will be something to watch. Armstead was able to play on the strong edge as well as the interior, and finding a player that can do both as well will be difficult.