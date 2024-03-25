49ers Star Harshly Calls Out GM John Lynch for ‘BS’ Amid Contract Squabble

Going back to the end of the Super Bowl, star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has done little to ingratiate himself to his current employer as he waits for the 49ers to come through with either a contract offer he finds acceptable to a trade to some other team that will pay him.

Aiyuk has been neither diplomatic nor subtle when the subject of a new contract comes up, calling into question just how realistic it is to expect him to be back with the 49ers in 2024. In fact, Aiyuk almost seems bent on forcing his way out of town.

The latest round of Aiyuk vs. 49ers came on Monday, after general manager John Lynch spoke to the media at the annual owners’ meetings in Orlando. Following Lynch’s comments declaring his intention to re-sign Aiyuk an that there has been no movement on trade talks, Aiyuk went to Instagram for a plain all-emoji message.

The first symbol was a dollar sign, followed by a talking emoji. Then came an image of a bull and a “poop” emoji. That was followed by a walking symbol.

The message, roughly translated: “Money talks, BS walks.”

49ers John Lynch Addressed Options

Lynch, for one, was evasive in answering questions about Aiyuk, who is under contract on his fifth-year option, at $14 million. Lynch said the 49ers would be willing to let him play under that option, though it is very likely that Aiyuk would hold out for a long-term deal if that was the team’s approach.

Spotrac projects Aiyuk for a contract at $23 million per year, and expects him to warrant an extension of four years and $92 million.

“We’re actively talking with Brandon, trying to figure something out,” Lynch said in Orlando, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com. “[W]e have a good history of working with the guys we want to get done to get something done, and it takes two sides. So, can we do that? We’ll see.

“There’s a number of different directions that it could go, but we appreciate the heck out of Brandon and who he is as a player. We want him to be a part of the Niners, so we’re going to work towards making that a reality.”

Brandon Aiyuk Actively Seeking SF Exit?

The “BS” post is another in a growing body of examples of Aiyuk openly antagonizing the 49ers. Last week, amid rumors that the Steelers were interested in a trade, Aiyuk went to Twitter/X and posted a message to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, to whom Aiyuk bears a resemblance, writing, “They saying we twins. What you think?”

(Aiyuk subsequently deleted the tweet.)

In the wake of the Super Bowl loss, those within the star receiver’s inner circle quickly began questioning his return to the 49ers. Aiyuk’s close friend Draysean Hudson pointed out that Aiyuk had only three catches in the Super Bowl and added, “This is the exact reason why we leaving San Francisco.”

That sounded a bit harsh, of course. It was, though, the third straight playoff game that he had only three catches.

When those posts were brought up to Aiyuk he did not attempt to brush them off, saying he would stay with the 49ers only if it were, “the right move.” He also seemed bothered on social media by his lack of postseason catches when he posted, “Don’t forget what got you there.”

But Lynch is adamant that there are no ongoing trade talks for Aiyuk, not with the Steelers or anyone else: “I promise you, nothing’s going on there.”