49ers’ Brock Purdy Reacts to Cam Newton’s Shot

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy received his chance to clap back at former MVP Cam Newton‘s game manager comments on Thursday.

Newton said the 49ers are “not winning because of him” during a recent podcast. The 2015 MVP lumped a group of winning quarterbacks this season together as “game managers” and “not difference makers” on the field.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to comment on that. Like I said, I’m playing quarterback, trying to win games and we’ll see at the end of all of it,” Purdy told reporters.

Purdy completes 70.2% of his passes, and he has 3,553 yards and 25 touchdowns versus seven interceptions this season. Some argue that Purdy simply benefits from a stacked offense with the likes of running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Brock Purdy Gaining Confidence in 49ers System

Compilation of Brock Purdy having no arm strength pic.twitter.com/1VUyLYLjEM — KNBR (@KNBR) December 11, 2023

Regardless of talent around him, Purdy sees ways to improve though the game slowed down for him. The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy took over as the starter late last year after an injury to former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I mean, a little bit, yeah. Just playing within this offense and in this system with the guys up front blocking and then trusting and the guys running the concepts that we’ve run over games and since camp and stuff,” Purdy said.

“All that has helped me and it has sort of has helped me just process things, help slow things down a little bit,” Purdy added. “But the game is still fast and it’s not like I’ve mastered it at all.”

“I feel like it’ll always be a challenge every game, every snap, but I’ve gotten more familiar with what we’re trying to do, so it has helped,” Purdy concluded.

Brock Purdy Embraces the Dirty Work

Purdy wants to sign the 49ers’ yellow hard hat in reference to his sprint downfield amid McCaffery’s 72-yard run against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

“Yeah, a hundred percent. I want to be a part of that club,” Purdy said.

That club is helping make blocks, which Purdy looked to do on that play. Purdy didn’t make a block on time, but he was the first to McCaffrey after the tackle and pulled him up.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFERY WITH A 70-YARD RUN ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hYZmEsitZz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

“Yeah, I saw him sort of just make his cut early on and I only saw a couple guys downfield and [Aiyuk] B.A. running,” Purdy said. “So I was like ‘all right, I’m going to just try to get down there and if Christian ends up cutting back, I want to hopefully be able to get in front of a guy or make a block for him.’”

“So Christian started pulling away and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to get there,'” Purdy continued. “Then he made his cut back and I was like, ‘dang it, I should have done it. I should’ve just kept going.’ So that was my mindset. I saw B.A. doing his thing, blocking for him and if he had made any kind of cutback, I just wanted to be there for him, so.”