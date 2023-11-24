49ers’ Brock Purdy Gets Honest About Pick Six

Nearly everything went right for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Thanksgiving night except for his first career pick six.

Purdy’s tipped pass near his team’s end zone resulted in an easy 12-yard touchdown for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks. It didn’t faze Purdy as he helped his team to a 31-13 victory over the Seahawks on Thursday, November 23.

“Obviously we’re up by three touchdowns, and then we just give them one like that, so now it’s a two-score game,” Purdy told the media afterward. “So, now it’s real. And the game is back into play, it felt, in terms of them being back in the game.”

“So, for myself, I got to be smart with the ball, but at the same time, I still got to have that aggressive edge to myself and not be afraid to rip stuff in tight windows still and move the ball, get first downs and score touchdowns,” Purdy added.

“That’s where I was at with my mindset moving forward. Obviously, it sucked going through it — I got to learn from it. But in terms of who I am and playing this position, that can’t change. So, that’s what I had to keep telling myself,” Purdy concluded.

Purdy only went 6-10 passing in the second half, but he made the most of his second-to-last pass of the game. He fired a 28-yard, game-sealing touchdown to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the fourth quarter with 7:51 left.

Brock Purdy’s Touchdown Had Kyle Shanahan Nervous

Purdy caused head coach Kyle Shanahan at least a little nervousness in that moment before Aiyuk locked up the win at Lumen Field in Seattle.

“I couldn’t believe he was throwing it,” Shanahan told reporters afterward. “The zone coverage guys were so deep, which usually you can check it down right underneath them and get about 12, but Brock thought he could drop it in over the guy, and it was a clear view for all of us and a hell of a throw, perfect touch, got it over him, and that was the big play that sealed it.”

Shanahan even acknowledged that wasn’t the read he had in mind for Purdy on that play.

“Yeah, we’re all holding our breath as soon as he lets it go because the guy was so deep, but Brock’s got the touch and he was able to throw it over him,” Shanahan said. “He made the throw and I wouldn’t have known it until he threw it, but once he threw it, it obviously was there.”

Brock Purdy has ‘Ice in His Veins’ Amid Third-Straight Win

For the game, Purdy finished with 21-30 passing for 209 yards and an 86.7 quarterback rating despite the pick six. Purdy not only bounced back from that down moment, he led the 49ers to a third-straight win and scoring output of 27 points or more since the three-game stumble with 17 points per game.

“Ice in his veins. He’s such a good player,” 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told reporters about Purdy afterward. “He makes plays all over the field, and watching how consistent he is back in the huddle. He’s never too high. He’s never too low. Anytime he’s got the ball in his hands, if there is a play to be made he can make it.”