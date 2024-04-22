49ers’ Brock Purdy Sends Strong Message on Future Contract

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy doesn’t worry about his financial future as a big payday potentially awaits after 2024.

“I’m trying to win this year and do everything I can for this organization this year,” Purdy told reporters on Monday. “Everything else happens how it happens. But for me, I need to get better from last year, on the film, and the things that I saw from last year. My rookie year, it’s like I’ve got this thing in me where I want to continue to master my craft, and that’s that.”

The 49ers have enjoyed a minimal contract of four years, $3.73 million with Purdy as he enters year three in 2024. Last month, Niners CEO Jed York acknowledged the importance of eventually paying a quarterback big money.

“It’s a business, obviously, too,” Purdy said. “But for me, I love this game. I love just competing with these guys in this organization. I love this organization, and I want to continue to represent myself for them, and in the right way. So that’s where I’m at with that. Getting too caught up in all that kind of stuff is, for me, that’s nonsense. So, just taking it one day at a time and getting better.”

Brock Purdy is Focused on Film

Purdy has been focused on film for 2023 after a rather dominant season where he entered the MVP conversation. He completed 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions.

“So obviously, it’s good that we have a lot of film to watch, where in my rookie year, you have seven games or so, where it’s like, these are things that came up, but also you got to rehab, get your arm healthy,” Purdy said. “Now, I can actually attack those things at practice and on the field, routes on air, all that kind of stuff, so I can sort of hone into trying to master my craft.”

Niners players began voluntary workouts last week, and Purdy sees the benefit of applying what he learned from film on the field.

“And then, when I go out in the field and hammer away at the little details and the fundamentals, just with footwork, and timing, my eyes, concepts, all of it,” Purdy said. “There’s a lot of stuff that I think I can clean up and get better at, for sure. So, coming back here, it’s been great sitting down with coaches and going over games and concepts, how I can continue to get better.”

Brock Purdy isn’t Fazed by ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Label

Purdy has been quite busy off of the field with a wedding in March and advertising campaigns on the side amid his rising stardom. That included a Toyota commercial, which poked fun at this 2022 draft status of being “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick.

“Obviously, I’m a big believer in it doesn’t matter where you’re drafted,” Purdy said. “It’s what you do when you get there, with that opportunity. So that’s my advice to guys that are drafted Day 3 or undrafted guys or whoever.”