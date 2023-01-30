49ers’ Brock Purdy Shines a Light on the Extend of his Injury

Though Brock Purdy technically finished out the San Francisco 49ers‘ playoff finale against the Philadelphia Eagles under center, largely handing off the ball to to his All-Pro playmakers like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, his game effectively ended early in the first quarter, when, on a particularly brutal hit from Haason Reddick, the Iowa State product suffered an arm injury that left him unable to throw the ball with his usual distance and velocity.

Despite cries from fans, like Ric Flair, to throw the ball down the field, Purdy simply was unable to do so, as according to the man himself, his velocity was shockingly low when attempting to throw the ball on the sideline for practice.

“I’d been throwing after the hit occurred on the sideline just to see where I was at but even those throws, it was painful, so I couldn’t throw anything probably over 10 maybe five yards,” Purdy said to reporters after the game. “So that’s why we just has some screens and those were really our only options when I went back in.”

Goodness, if Purdy could only throw the 10 yards down the field without a rush in his face, it’s no wonder the Niners didn’t try to set up even intermediate passes down the field as setting up their already injured quarterback for hits when he likely couldn’t even connect on the pass would be a massive miscalculation on the part of Kyle Shanahan. Fortunately, despite it limiting his offensive significantly, Shanahan did right by his quarterback and kept him from getting hit, even if it played into the final score, when he returned to the game.

Brock Purdy Details his Initial Injury and the Fallout

Elsewhere in his final media appearance of the 2022 NFL playoffs, Purdy explained how he initially suffered his arm injury at the hands of Reddick and how the effects lingered after the game.

“Yeah, just in the first quarter you know my arm just felt like it stretched out, and just felt like really a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back,” Purdy said. “Just pain really all over.”

Asked how Purdy was feeling after some additional time had passed, the Iowa State product admitted that he was still in pain but wouldn’t know the extent of his ailment until his forthcoming MRI.

“I don’t know, I have no idea,” Purdy said. “I’m getting an MRI tomorrow. You know, it is a little swollen in the forearm area near the elbow, and all I know is I’m still in pain, obviously, but I’ve just got to get the MRI tomorrow.”

While no injury is a good injury, 49ers fans will wait with bated breath to hear Purdy’s prognosis in order to find out if it will have any effect on his readiness for training camp. If Purdy won’t be ready until mid-summer or even later, it could have a serious impact on the team’s decision-making surrounding their other quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Brock Purdy Wanted to win for the San Franciso 49ers Older Guys

Being effectively ruled out of the most important game of his professional career mere minutes into the contest can’t be easy for anyone, especially a rookie quarterback selected in the seventh round, but Purdy wasn’t too concerned with what the loss meant for him. No, with barely any time to evaluate the situation, Purdy instead declared that he felt bad for his older teammates who may not make it that close to a Super Bowl again in their careers.

“It just hurts, I’m just so sad for the older guys, you know, Fred, Trent, George, Arik Armstead, all of the guys who went through this,” Purdy said. “You know, obviously they’ve been to the Super Bowl in 2019 and then last year in the NFC Championship and then for this to happen on the first drive really, it’s like, man, this is the kind of game we have to play after the first drive and I’m just frustrated but it’s more sad for those guys than anything, because they deserve to win the whole thing, so when that happened man, I’m just more frustrated for that and sad for them.”

Fortunately for Purdy, it does not appear his teammates hold any ill will toward their rookie leader, as Fred Warner, the Niners’ middle linebacker and captain, credited the collegiate Cyclone for saving their season and getting them there in the first place.

“He ain’t got nothing to be sad about,” Warner said. “He’s the reason we even got to this game. When Jimmy went down against the Dolphins, like, we didn’t know what our season was going to be, but he came in and did a heck of a job, and he’s the reason we’re here right now.”