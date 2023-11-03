49ers’ Brock Purdy Turns Heads With Off-Field Venture

Brock Purdy took to farming during a bye week where San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wouldn’t stick a fork, a or pitchfork, in Purdy’s tenure as the starting quarterback.

Purdy’s fiancé, Jenna Brandt, posted a video on Instagram of Purdy driving a tractor on the family farm in Iowa. Brandt and Purdy have been dating since meeting in college in 2021, and they got engaged earlier this year.

“Wrapping up harvest ’23,” Brandt wrote on Instagram with a heart emoji.

Don’t mind Brock, he’s just helping out on the future in-law’s farm during his bye week. pic.twitter.com/0MpEPCdKqs — Ben Visser (@BenVisser43) November 2, 2023

An Arizona native, Purdy played college football at Iowa State where he met Brandt. While she transferred to Northern Iowa, it didn’t stop them from pursuing a relationship.

As for Purdy’s life on the football field, a three-game losing streak hasn’t stopped his chances as a starting quarterback in the NFL — yet. Shanahan gave a hard “no” during Monday, October 31 conference call to benching Purdy, according to Sports Illustrated’s All 49ers’ Grant Cohn.

The coach added “because no one just changes their quarterback for no reason” when Cohn pressed for more information. San Francisco notably started Purdy in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals after he cleared concussion protocol from a Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Purdy kept his early-career storybook narrative going strong in the first five weeks of the season before it went thud. He threw for nine touchdowns versus zero interceptions amid a 5-0 start, but Purdy’s play slipped in the past three games with just three touchdowns versus five interceptions and a fumble.

Deebo Samuels Reveals Brock Purdy’s Postgame Locker Room Speech

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed his confidence in Purdy during the bye week and talked up the quarterback’s speech after a 31-17 loss to the Bengals.

“One thing I like about Brock, with the guys we have in our locker room, we do a great job with keeping his confidence up,” Samuel said during the “Up & Adams” show on Thursday, November 2. “And one thing that stood out to me about Brock after we lost to the Bengals was that he’ll take full responsibility for his actions and he knows he has to play well.”

“So before we broke the huddle in the locker room, he was like, ‘Yo guys, this was on me. I got to be better.’ So that’s one thing that we like about Brock is that he takes full responsibility of his actions. And he knows what he’s capable of, and he wants to play the best of his ability every week,” Samuel continued.

49ers GM John Lynch: ‘I Think Brock is an Excellent Football Player’

Just as Shanahan showed no sign of handing the quarterback keys over to backup Sam Darnold, 49ers general manager John Lynch stood by Purdy as the starter this week.

“I think Brock is an excellent football player,” Lynch said during the “Murph and Mac” show on Wednesday. “You have to own those [interceptions]. Brock does. He’s as accountable as anybody. I think Brock, in those situations, we’re not used to playing from behind. I think we’ve been playing from behind a little bit the last couple of weeks and he’s been pressing to try to make plays.”