Brock Purdy Reveals How it Felt to Beat Tom Brady in First Career Start

About a year ago, little-known San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy spoiled former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s homecoming.

Purdy took a moment to revisit the 35-7 blowout win before the two teams meet again in Week 11 at Levi’s Stadium without Brady, a Bay Area native, this time. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy went 16-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns for his first career start, which launched his rise to stardom.

“Yeah, it was huge. Just like the confidence that came from that knowing that, alright, you know, I can play in this league,” Purdy told reporters on Thursday, November 16. “We were on a roll, too. We had our sights set on finishing out the season strong.”

“So, I was more excited just to show my teammates and the guys in this building that I can be the guy to help do that. And so, it was a huge game for myself, my confidence, and looking back on it, it’s always sort of fun just to see where I was as a backup, trying to make my way in the NFL and then sort of making a name for myself,” Purdy continued. “So yeah, it’s always a good memory for sure.”

Brock Purdy Played Through Rib Injury From First Buccaneers Game

Purdy sustained a rib injury in that game, which he played through for the rest of the season before an elbow injury ultimately sidelined him. He has been healthy this season minus a concussion on “Monday Night Football” in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Yeah, it was the third down where I scrambled and dove,” Purdy recalled about the rib injury. “I dove for the first down, there was a holding on the play, so it didn’t even count.”

“But I remember when I extended my body just sort of twisted against itself on the ground, and I felt a pop,” Purdy added. “But I had so much adrenaline and stuff, I was like, alright, I’m fine, I’ll keep playing. And then every drive it just got more painful and more painful. And then in the second half, I was like, yeah, this is killing.”

Brock Purdy Expects Tougher Challenge From Buccaneers

Brock Purdy's dad getting emotional after his son's first career TD pass. 49ers are up 20-0.#49ers vs. #Bucs #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/ea6RRTXHHs — NFL RUMORS (@NFLREPORTCARD) December 11, 2022

Purdy anticipates a challenge with a healthier Buccaneers defense than last year’s meeting. The Buccaneers defense also has shown a little improvement this year with 19.2 points allowed per game after giving up 21.1 points per contest last year.

“I think the scheme and everything is similar. Last year we obviously didn’t get a whole lot of [Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL] Vita Vea, [Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine] Winfield Jr. So, it’s like those guys, man, they make a huge difference in that defense,” Purdy said.

“They’re the generals on the field and then obviously the backers, we played against them last year but with all of them playing together, man, it’s definitely different for us, but in terms of the scheme, the coverages and what they do, it’s similar, but every year’s a little different,” Purdy added.

Purdy and company will look to win consecutive games for the first time since October 8.