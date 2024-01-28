Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Pumped to be 49ers QB’s Future Wife

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and girlfriend Jenna Brandt are set to get married with the wedding date fast approaching. Back in July 2023, the couple took to social media to announce the big news. Purdy popped the question in St. Cloud, Florida, a small city located south of Orlando.

“WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER!” Brandt said in a July 2, 2023 Instagram post. “Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.”

The couple’s wedding date is set for March, a little more than a month after the NFL season ends. Purdy is hoping he has a Super Bowl ring to add to his wedding band. Upon their engagement, Purdy also posted a heartfelt message to Brandt as well.

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ,” Purdy remarked in a July 2, 2023 Instagram message. “Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

Brock Purdy & Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Share Bond With Christian Faith

Both Purdy and Brandt have been outspoken about their shared Christian faith. Fans will notice the above messages included admiration for seeing each other’s faith in action. During a February 9, 2023 interview with Sports Spectrum, Purdy reflected on the importance of his faith as guiding him through his NFL career.

“This is who God has called me to be,” Purdy noted. “And I’ve believed that from day one. … It’s not just some story fairytale thing. It’s real. And it allows me to stay level-headed and real with life. And I know what my purpose is.”

Jenna Brandt Played College Volleyball at Iowa State & Northern Iowa

Brandt is also an athlete who played collegiate volleyball at Northern Iowa. Purdy’s girlfriend is a regular at Niners games, and the couple also recently posted photos from their trip to Iowa State.

Brandt also played at Iowa State where Purdy was a standout quarterback for the Cyclones. Back in 2022, Brandt reflected on her volleyball career with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“A dream come true to wear this jersey. I cannot thank UNI enough for this life changing experience,” Brandt noted in the January 29, 2022 message. “Volleyball: it’s the people that make the game. my teammates make it worthwhile, make me work hard, and make me laugh in any (serious or not) situation.”



Brock Purdy on Parents, Shawn and Carrie: ‘They’ve Believed in Me Even Though I Was the Last Draft Pick’

Purdy’s family is also important to the Niners quarterback. Purdy’s parents, Shawn and Carrie Purdy, have witnessed their son’s rise from the last pick in the NFL draft to one of the top quarterbacks in the league. After a 2022 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy reflected on the faith his parents have shown in him long before his pro career.



What a moment. This is Purdy special for the fam 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zNKf2PxYYe — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2022

“I saw them right after the game and the emotions on their face and just the way they look down at me from up on the railing. It just means a lot because just throughout my whole life, the ups and downs of playing quarterback in general, high school and college, they’re the people at home that just believe in you and they always see the best in you,” Purdy told CBS News Bay Area on December 12, 2022.

“And so, they’ve believed in me even though I was the last draft pick and all that kind of stuff. They’ve always been telling me you’re good enough and we know that you can do it,” Purdy continued. “And so, to see them after that performance meant a lot to me and so very blessed to have them as my family.”