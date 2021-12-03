Ex-Super Bowl Champs Endorsing 49ers DT Bryant Young to Canton

Bryant Young is receiving an added boost for his Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy from opponents who used to block the longtime San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle.

Young, who last played in the league in 2007, has spent nearly 10 years hoping to have the knock on his door following three Pro Bowl appearances, one First Team All-Pro nod, 89.5 career sacks and 519 career solo tackles in his 14-year career according to Pro Football Reference.

Now, Young has backers outside of the 49ers’ organization — six offensive linemen, three of whom touched the Vince Lombardi Trophy, who had their share of trench battles with the 6-foot-3, 291-pounder. These endorsers were helped unveiled by NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco:

Former longtime NFL O-linemen Mark Schlereth, Robbie Tobeck, Adam Timmerman, Jerry Fontenot, Willie Roaf & Kevin Gogan participated on Zoom today to express their 100% support for Bryant Young as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. That's how much respect opponents have for @Bgr8t. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 1, 2021

Ex-OL’s Include Multiple Super Bowl Winners

All six men participated in a Zoom call with former 49ers public relations man Kirk Reynolds on why Young deserves a spot in Canton, Ohio after nearly 10 years of waiting. For one of these men, they played in division rivalry games. For one other, he eventually became a teammate of Young.

Here’s the past champs who spoke highly of the ex-49er and revealed their sales pitch to get him into the Hall of Fame:

Adam Timmerman, former NFL guard for Green Bay and the St. Louis Rams from 1995 to 2006: “He definitely deserves it. I was quite shocked when he didn’t make it on the first ballot because he deserves it.”

Timmerman, who won the 1997 Super Bowl and 2000 big game with the Packers and Rams, respectively, had his most interior battles with Young — 18 per Pro Football Reference. Timmerman’s teams went 13-5 against Young and S.F.

Mark Schlereth, Washington and Denver C/G from 1989-2000: “I don’t know exactly what a Hall of Famer is, but I know what one is when I see him, and B.Y. is a Hall of Famer.”

The two-time champ Schlereth (1998 and 1999) and Young never engaged in trench battles when the OL was in Denver. However, both met once on November 6, 1994 — Young’s rookie year.

Kevin Gogan, tackle from 1987-2000 with Dallas, Oakland, San Francisco, Miami and San Diego: “If you start comparing him to the greats in the Hall of Fame, he could control the game from the defensive tackle position. I just think B.Y., in my 14 years, was the best defensive tackle I’ve come across, bar none.”

The 1993 Super Bowl winner Gogan went 0-2 versus 49er teams with Young. However, they became teammates in the 1997 and ’98 season — playing in the NFC title game in their first year together.

York and Young Appreciate the Praise and Endorsement

Jed York, CEO of the 49ers, took to Twitter to appreciate the support of the former S.F. lineman.

Spot on, genuine support from people who played against one of the greatest that ever played d-line @Bgr8t https://t.co/TYx1IuUJSB — Jed York (@JedYork) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Young himself described this moment as one that left him humbled by the words of the guys he had to lock horns with.

“So much respect and gratitude for these men I had the privilege of playing against. I am humbled,” Young said on Twitter.

Complete article by Maiocco which includes other thoughts from past linemen who played against Young can be read here.