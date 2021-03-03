Justin Fields Training at Facility Heavily Linked to 49ers Coaches

It’s the offseason and that means stalking players’ and coaches’ every move. Today, we’re checking in on soon-to-be rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, Justin Fields.

We’re not going to get too excited, but Fields has been training at Quarterback Collective’s facility, which is known for developing quarterbacks with the influence from NFL coaches across the league. It’s notable that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is among that notorious group, but he’s not the only one. His Dad, Mike Shanahan, and Niners’ offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniels, are also on staff.

Oh, and also peep the tag of the 49ers’ official Twitter and Justin Fields’ account in the photo QB Collective posted below.

The only pro-style quarterback development pipeline led by the coaches who (just might) draft you.#QBCollective pic.twitter.com/dwOFaHBubi — QB Collective (@QBCollective) March 3, 2021

Other notable coaches on-site include Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay, Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Green Bay Packers’ head coach Matt LaFluer.

Of course, this could just all be smoke, but let’s say the Niners do make some calls to trade up in the draft, (which is not crazy to think about since they have made a handful of calls this offseason inquiring about veteran QBs across the league) how would this move benefit them?

The 49ers currently hold the No. 12 draft spot and Fields is expected to be the third quarterback drafted off the board. The Niners would have to give up quite a bit, but it could be worth it in the long run.

Why the 49ers Should Trade-Up for Fields

The Niners seem dead-set on having Jimmy Garoppolo start next season when it comes to talking to the media, but that’s what a good front office does––they hype up their current quarterback and keep their offseason moves lowkey.

Realistically, Jimmy isn’t as durable as he once was, but was he ever, or did the Niners just get lucky that one season he stayed healthy?

Anyway, it’s time the 49ers start planning for their future.

Long-time ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper sees the 49ers moving up in this year’s draft for FIelds. His reasoning? Fields is better.

“The overall skillset of Justin Fields surpasses Jimmy Garoppolo,” Kiper Jr. said via a conference call with reporters. “So if you want to get better than Jimmy G, Justin Fields, in time, with more experience, transitioning to the NFL, with his speed, his mobility, his arm strength, put it all together and you get what you want in a quarterback, once he settles into a pro offense.”

In 2020, the 6-foot-3 Buckeye product completed 158 of his 226 attempts for 2,098 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Fields’ 2019 campaign that wasn’t affected by COVID-19 saw more success. He completed 238 of his 356 passes for 3,272 yards, 41 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Pro Football Focus has given Fields 90.1 or higher QB rating for three straight seasons.

What Will It Cost the Niners to Move Up?

Kiper couldn’t give a lot of the details because you just don’t know what teams will ask for anymore, just look at the Matthew Stanford deal.

But here is an idea Kiper has: the 49ers trade with Detroit for a three picks.

“It’s tough to project the exact details,” Kiper said, per ESPN, “but moving up five spots in a talented quarterback class means there will be competition. We can look to the Mitchell Trubisky as one comp, but another could be the Steelers move for Devin Bush in 2019, where they jumped 10 spots with the Broncos and had to give up the Nos. 20 and 52 picks, plus a third-round pick the following year. “The 49ers would get their quarterback. Detroit is rebuilding and needs premium picks to add talent across its roster, and it already has the Rams’ first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 and their third-rounder this year. This is a win-win deal for both sides.”

Kiper also added that the team could move on from Garoppolo as a designated June-1 cut.

