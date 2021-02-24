Patriots Have Called 49ers About Jimmy Garoppolo: Report

The Patriots could use an upgrade at quarterback after finishing 2020 with a 7-9 record and missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade with Cam Newton front and center.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots have made calls looking for an available veteran signal-caller.

“Bill Belichick and the Patriots, in pursuit of an upgrade at the position, have had conversations regarding every potential trade target in the league,” Howe reports. “(If) a quarterback has been perceived to be available, the Patriots have picked up the phone.”

While Belichick missed out on acquiring both Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz, that hasn’t stopped them from reaching out to other candidates, including Texans’ Deshaun Watson, Jets’ Sam Darnold, Raiders’ Marcus Mariota, or 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Howe.

Belichick Admitted He Would Love to Have a Jimmy G. Reunion

Last week, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora gave an update on the QB carousel and revealed that according to sources, Bill Belichick “would love to have a Jimmy G reunion.”

This isn’t that surprising considering the Patriots coaching staff is extremely familiar with Garoppolo after drafting him in the second round back in 2014 with hopes of, eventually, replacing Tom Brady. That didn’t work out as planned since Brady continued to play at a high level, leaving Garoppolo to spend most of his time on the bench. Then 2017 rolled around and he was given another chance to prove himself when the Patriots traded him to the 49ers.

Brady will always be the “one that got away” from the Patriots but there’s no turning back now. The 43-year-old veteran made it clear that he was the engine of that team by taking the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl (and winning it) his first year in Tampa.

The Patriots head into this offseason looking on the search for a completely re-vamped roster following their disappointing season. In order to get back on track, they will need a reliable QB and Jimmy Garoppolo would make sense for a return to New England. And in return, freeing up Jimmy G. would give the Niners a lot of wiggle room for an upgrade.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Likely Won’t Be Leaving the Bay Area

At the end of last season, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed Jimmy G.’s future and how it would take a “very good” answer to give him up.

“You look into every avenue and you see if there’s something out there that can get you a ton better,” Shanahan said, per ESPN. “That’s the same answer for every position, but look at Jimmy, look what he’s done, look where he’s at financially. We better have a very good answer if you’re gonna find something better than that because Jimmy has shown in one year that he’s the guy who can take us to the Super Bowl, and I also think that Jimmy is going to get a lot better the more he plays.”

While Shanahan believes Garoppolo will lead the Niners in 2021, the team did make offer trade packages for Stafford and Wentz , so they must not be too stuck on Jimmy.

