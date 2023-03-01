49ers Spoke With LB ‘Who Watches a Lot of Fred Warner:’ Report

The San Francisco 49ers have their first skill defender on the 2023 NFL Draft radar out of Bloomington, Indiana.

Per 49ers analyst Brad Graham of The SFNiners on Wednesday, March 1, University of Indiana linebacker Cam Jones has revealed he’s spoken to the 49ers. Jones is among the linebacker group gearing up to compete in drills for the Thursday, March 2 session of the NFL Scouting Combine as defensive linemen and ‘backers are the first group out.

And in the conversation Jones had with Graham, the inside ‘backer acknowledged that he’s spent his spare time watching 49ers All-Pro Fred Warner to help with his own linebacker game against Power 5 opponents. Graham himself came away impressed by Jones.

“Didn’t know Cam Jones before today but I am now a big Cam Jones guy. Mentioned that he watches a lot of 49ers Fred Warner — a converted safety who can be that next hybrid LB type in the NFL,” Graham posted. “A 3-time captain in college, his character shined in our conversation.”

Jones Was Once Recruited by Man Who Eventually Turned Khalil Mack Into Top 5 Pick

Jones isn’t just one who watches the All-Pro Warner to help with his defensive play. He was once recruited by a man with ties to seven-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack.

Jones was the state of Tennessee’s No. 19 overall prospect for the 2018 class per 247Sports. The three-star was originally projected for the home state team University of Tennessee before choosing Indiana.

But the man who helped make his commitment to IU happen was former linebackers coach Willian Inge — who in 2010 and 2011 coached a young Mack at the University of Buffalo.

Inge was the defensive coordinator when Mack was starting to become an All-MAC performer and collegiate All-American — helping lead the Bulls to rank 32nd overall nationally in total defense and second in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in pass defense during the 2010 season. That was when Mack burst onto the CFB scene with 14.5 tackles for a loss and snatching 4.5 sacks. Mack then improved his TFL number to 20.5, plus sacks to five, in Inge’s final season with the U of Buffalo before taking the assistant defensive line coach job with the Buffalo Bills.

Inge was with IU from 2013-2019 and managed to coach Jones for two seasons. Jones went on to share the team lead in forced fumbles with two his true freshman year while collecting 15 solo tackles and snatching one pick. He also recovered a fumble against No. 3 Ohio State.

Breakdown: How Jones Could Fit 49ers

Is this the replacement for Azeez Al-Shaair?

Jones’ build looks more for the inside linebacker spot, as he stands at 6-foot-1, 227-pounds. He’s also one with a “lean but athletic build” as described by draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com.

Jones, however, played the hybrid “husky” position under Inge in Bloomington — which in the 4-2-5 scheme Inge helped implement the “husky” is a cross between a safety and outside linebacker. It’s often reserved for the most athletic skill defender. Jones went on to collect 35 tackles, 23 solo stops, 4.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and a 44-yard pick six interception in Inge’s final season at IU.

For his career, Jones went on to deliver 208 total tackles, 129 solo stops, 13.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumbles recoveries and two picks. And in 2021, Jones delivered this throwback hit against CFB Playoff qualifier Cincinnati:

And against No. 24 Michigan State in 2018, he got a forced fumble and an interception covering future Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White.

But outside of the defensive production, Jones became one of only three IU players to be named a captain three times in his CFB career.

Jones has been listed as “an average backup or special teamer” by nfl.com. But, with his coverage skills and nose for the football, along with playing with patience to diagnose running and play action plays, Jones could be a dark horse replacement for the UFA Al-Shaair. The fact he’s got ties to 49ers defender Marcelino McCrary-Ball (played at IU together) and watches Warner as he told Graham should intrigue the Niners.