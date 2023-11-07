Chase Young Gives 6-Word Reaction to Joining 49ers

New San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young put it simply on what his move west means for him.

Young told reporters “I’m in the building with winners” a week after the Washington Commanders traded him to the 49ers on October 31. The former Ohio State star reunites with one of his famed former teammates — 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

“I wasn’t mad,” Young said about the trade during a Monday, November 6 press conference. “Nick is here, always been a big brother to me. … Got in here last week, just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I’m in the building with winners.”

Young joins a 49ers organization that has three NFC Championship Game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance in the past four years. This 49ers squad had a hot start at 5-0, but the Niners need to right the ship in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars amid a three-game skid.

“Just the players, the spirit in the locker room, the spirit of the coaches, you know, it’s just different,” Young added. “It’s kinda that same thing at Ohio State where it’s like you’re expected to win and it’s just like that vibe of ‘We’re gonna win.’ … Just the details of each play, the details of my assignment much more greater, so I see why they win.”

The Chase Young and Nick Bosa Show Reopens on the West Coast

Buckeyes teammates in 2017 and 2018, Young and Bosa can rekindle their dominance on the West Coast. They combined for 12 sacks in 2017 and 14.5 sacks in 2018.

San Francisco drafted Bosa with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft while Washington took Young with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. Both won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, and both have been dominant forces for their respective teams.

“Even in college we never thought that we would ever be able to play with each other again,” Young said. “I think it’s going to be just like in college, just a race to the quarterback kind of. It’s going to be real fun, that’s all I know.”

Their first race will consist of getting to Jaguars quarterback and former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, a player Bosa and Young never faced together in college. However, Young played Lawrence in the 2019 College Football Playoff and only got one quarterback hit on him during a 29-23 loss.

Chase Young: ‘I Don’t Know What They’re Doing Over There’

For Young, Washington is in the rearview mirror despite his success there. Young tallied 14 sacks, 90 tackles, six forced fumbles, and eight pass deflections in four seasons.

“I know who I am,” Young said. “I’m a competitor. So I’m going to compete. I don’t know what they’re doing over there [in Washington]. That’s over my head. I’m just going to be Chase Young and I’m going to compete to the best that I can.”

How long Young will stay in San Francisco remains the question. The Commanders unloaded Young on his rookie contract with no fifth-year option, and he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

“I’m not even worried about that right now,” Young said. “I’m just worried about learning this playbook and just being the best player that I can be.”

Young could command $13.6 million annually or a two-year, $27.36 million deal, per Spotrac. The 49ers will be hard-pressed to meet those numbers next year with limited salary cap space and numerous other key players to re-sign.