Dallas Radio Hosts Called Out for 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Comments

Two Dallas radio show hosts are under fire for comments directed toward San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The show “GBag Nation” on 105.3 The Fan was captured with this audio clip from their Tuesday, January 17 show. In the sound recording, the hosts who were identified as Bryan Broaddus and Gavin Dawson by the San Francisco Gate can be heard hoping McCaffrey goes down with an injury.

“He’s healthy now, in Carolina he couldn’t stay healthy, now he never gets hurt,” Broaddus is heard saying.

“We could use an injury, we really could,” Dawson adds.

Broaddus is then heard saying in the clip: “Yeah, hamstring would be good.”

Host Posted Apology Following Fallout From Remarks, But 49er Fans React

Broaddus, who once worked in the Cowboys’ front office, posted an apology on the morning of Thursday, January 19 as word spread of his comments directed toward McCaffrey.

“Player has a history of not being healthy or available for his team. He’s done a great job of taking care of that while in SF. Would never wish that on any player. I worked in this league way too long for that,” Broaddus explained. He added, “I am sorry this even happened. Not my intent. My hope it’s a great game.”

Fans of the 49ers, however, became outspoken after hearing the remarks.

“Clear indication they believe it’s their only chance of winning,” a fan named Nathan Free posted in reaction to the sound byte.

Another fan named Chris Ellingsworth identified himself as a nearby Dallas resident who heard the clip through his radio.

“I live near Dallas and heard it,” Ellingsworth said on Twitter. “I wouldn’t say he was totally serious, but I don’t believe he was necessarily joking either. Also, they were extremely nervous about the 49ers prior to last week, but now have a little bit of false hope after that “big” win against the Bucs..lol.”

A 49ers fan named Sisco Flores then posted this bold prediction of how McCaffrey will respond to the comments.

“CMC running for 200 and celebrating with crutches,” he shared.

Meanwhile, a Cowboys fan named Ricardo Martin even called out the rhetoric on the airwaves.

“Pathetic, if the Cowboys are going to beat the 49ers I personally want it to be with everyone healthy. I’m sure Cowboys players feel the same way as well as 49er players,” Martin posted on social media.

Lastly, notable 49ers fan @Coach_Yac called out the radio station on Twitter.

“I’m really gonna enjoy watching Christian McCaffrey shred Dallas’ defense now that those clowns over at @1053thefan wished an injury on him. What a disgrace,” he wrote.

Other Host Posts his Response to Comments

While Broaddus shared his apology, Dawson chimed in with his response on Thursday.

“So let me get this right..a take about injuries in sports have you outraged…and you watch football every weekend? Got it. Maybe I’m outraged that you incentivize life threatening injuries by even watching,” was one post from Dawson.

He then followed with, “A hammy is nothing. Dear Lord I am not wishing for actual human suffering. I’ve been on record for years that if injuries have to be a part of a sport it’s better if they happen to the opposition right before you play them. Get over it.”

There are fans, though, who still believe McCaffrey will have an epic response.

“He’s going to go off Sunday. Probably will have his best game to date,” Michael Terrell said on Twitter.

For Dallas to find a way to beat the 49ers and McCaffrey, they would have to snap this notable streak with “Run CMC:”