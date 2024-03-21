49ers in Free Agency Talks with Ex-Colts DB After Career Year: Report

The San Francisco 49ers may be closing in on their next free agency signing as they meet with a former Indianapolis Colts standout. As good as the 49ers defense was in 2023, the one area where they can clearly improve is in the secondary.

And based on the recent report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, former Colts safety Julian Blackmon could be the 49ers’ answer. On March 21, Schultz reported that Blackmon was coming to Santa Clara, California for a visit.

“Free agent safety Julian Blackmon is visiting the #49ers today, sources tell @BleacherReport,” Schultz wrote on X. “Blackmon has several suitors after enjoying a career season with the #Colts, which included 4 INTs.”

San Francisco may be interested in Blackmon, but there may be a sense of urgency to get a deal done. If he has “several” suitors, the 49ers likely can’t waste time with their next moves.

However, Blackmon may still be a free agent after a career year because he’s looking to sign with the most competitive team possible. If that’s the case, then he probably can’t do any better than a deal with the 49ers.

Blackmon Begins NFL Career with Colts

After playing his college ball at Utah, Blackmon was drafted by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Right away, the former Ute was a significant contributor for the Colts.

In his rookie season, Blackmon brought down two interceptions and swatted 6 total passes. He also added three tackles for loss and a forced fumble according to Pro Football Reference.

Unfortunately, his second season with the Colts in 2021 was wrecked by a torn Achilles. He only played 6 games, but was able to recover fast enough to still make 14 appearances in 2022.

And while he nabbed an INT and earned his first sack that year, 2023 was a serious step up. Blackmon intercepted four passes and also set a career-high for PDs with 8 swats. His 88 tackles are also the most he’s produced in a single NFL season.

There’s plenty to like about Blackmon, especially since he’s still just 25 years old. His Achilles tear is somewhat concerning, but 2023 showed that the safety is fully recovered.

What 49ers Might Pay Julian Blackmon

The 49ers aren’t exactly rolling in the cash, but recent moves have created some maneuverability going into the rest of the offseason. Spotrac estimates that the team has $14.1 million in cap space, which should be enough for a deal with Blackmon.

Over the Cap valued Blackmon’s 2023 season at $7.85 million. That may not be the number San Francisco or any other suitor pays him on a yearly basis, but it’s a good bench mark for how much the 25-year-old safety may expect.

That’s a price San Francisco can afford, although it would take a serious chunk of their current funds. Prospective moves like a Brandon Aiyuk trade can open up more space, but it’s mostly speculation at this point.

If they don’t open up more space, they should still have enough to sign their draft class. There probably won’t be room for much else, but that hasn’t stopped the 49ers before.