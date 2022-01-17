49ers Twitter & Past Players Troll Cowboys Following Playoff Win

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers, let alone former players and coaches, most likely remember the famous postgame statement from Jimmy Johnson on January 17, 1993.

That statement saw the former NFL head coach Johnson stand on a table in front of his team, inside the visiting locker room, and excitedly yelled out four words that became revered in Dallas Cowboys lore: “How ’bout them Cowboys?!”





Play



HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!! 2012-06-19T20:18:16Z

That came after the Cowboys rolled into San Francisco’s Candlestick Park to beat the 49ers 30-20 — helping launch their dynasty in the 1990s that witnessed Dallas capture three Super Bowl victories in four seasons.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

This time, the 49ers went into the Cowboys’ house and escaped with a nail-biting 23-17 road win to open the NFC playoffs — which also becomes the franchise’s first-ever victory in Dallas according to Pro Football Reference.

Well, following the latest installment of the legendary NFL rivalry on Sunday, January 16, it’s clear that one person remembered that Johnson line: The social media manager running the 49ers‘ Twitter account.

49ers Twitter Trolls Dallas

In four words, 49ers Twitter took Johnson’s words and spun it their way:

How Bout Them Niners!!!! pic.twitter.com/hb2ouTaWhU — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022

One man caught the reference, or shade as he described it: Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Ricky Romero (2011) was another who reacted to the 49ers’ trolling of the Cowboys.

The Twitter account for the Golden State Warriors also chimed in on the 49ers’ post:

And finally, who else responded to that 49ers’ tweet? A 49ers running back legend in Frank Gore.

“On to Green Bay!!! Coach Shanahan owns his little brother!!” was some of the words the man who played 10 seasons with the team tweeted.

49er Legends React to the Win, 2 Diss the Cowboys

Gore wasn’t alone in posting his excitement about his former team advancing on in the NFL playoffs.

Bryant Young was a rookie when the 49ers exacted revenge on the Cowboys in the 1994-95 NFC title game, following his ‘Niners enduring back-to-back defeats. The former defensive tackle had nostalgia in watching this version of 49ers/Cowboys.

“Congrats on the win! This game felt reminiscent of all the past 49ers/Cowboys playoff games. Down to the wire,” was what Young tweeted on his personal Twitter account.

Another 49ers legend who knows something about beating the Cowboys in the playoffs additionally was attached to his own Twitter account during the game: Ronnie Lott. The Hall of Fame safety was first enamored with the contingent of the 49ers faithful who traveled to the Lonestar State.

A LOT of red in Jerry’s house! I love it. — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 16, 2022

But Lott let out an online exhale — in the form of the popular Denzel Washington gif that shows the Academy Award winning actor place his hands on his chest in relief, followed by a smile.

Lastly, there were two more ex-49ers who went on to mock the Cowboys.

One was Garrison Hearst, who lined up in the 49ers’ backfield from 1997 to 2003:

Finally, and while Patrick Willis never got the chance to experience the 49ers versus Cowboys playoff rivalry during his time with the ‘Niners, he too went the route of the 49ers’ Twitter account — and joined in on the trolling of the Cowboys.