NFL Fans React to 49ers Cutting Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ

NFL Fans React to 49ers Cutting Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Nate Gerry

Getty Linebacker Nathan Gerry #47 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Linebacker Nate Gerry was waived by the San Francisco 49ers just five months after signing with the team, SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan reported on Tuesday.

Gerry inked a one-year, $990K deal with the Niners back in March that included an additional $137K in incentives. The contract contained no guaranteed money, so the Niners are saving money on this move.

The former fifth-round selection out of Nebraska in 2017 recorded just 57 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and two passes defended through seven games with the Eagles last season. His season was cut short in October after having to undergo season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury that he tried to play through. Gerry ended 2020 allowing an NFL-worst 146.4 passer rating into his coverage. But, the 3 seasons before, Gerry earned above-average grades.

In 2019, Gerry played 335 snaps on special teams in addition to 620 on defense. In four NFL seasons, Gerry has recorded 163 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, and a touchdown.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

NFL Twitter Reacts to Niners Cutting Gerry

As always, NFL fans gave their input on the 49ers letting Gerry go.

Gerry entered last season with the Eagles as a starter, but near the end of the year, he was left out of rotation.

He was also a favorite of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who used him as his starting middle linebacker.

The 26-year-old comes to the Bay Area with a Super Bowl ring from 2018.

This doesn’t make sense but it’s still funny.

Okay, so Gerry is not a fan favorite according to Twitter.

But, he might have one fan.

With training camp around the corner, this could be the first step towards an extension for 49ers starting middle linebacker Fred Warner.

READ NEXT:

 

Read More
,