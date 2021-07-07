NFL Fans React to 49ers Cutting Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ

Linebacker Nate Gerry was waived by the San Francisco 49ers just five months after signing with the team, SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan reported on Tuesday.

Gerry inked a one-year, $990K deal with the Niners back in March that included an additional $137K in incentives. The contract contained no guaranteed money, so the Niners are saving money on this move.

#49ers cut LB Nate Gerry. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) July 6, 2021

The former fifth-round selection out of Nebraska in 2017 recorded just 57 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and two passes defended through seven games with the Eagles last season. His season was cut short in October after having to undergo season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury that he tried to play through. Gerry ended 2020 allowing an NFL-worst 146.4 passer rating into his coverage. But, the 3 seasons before, Gerry earned above-average grades.

In 2019, Gerry played 335 snaps on special teams in addition to 620 on defense. In four NFL seasons, Gerry has recorded 163 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, and a touchdown.

NFL Twitter Reacts to Niners Cutting Gerry

As always, NFL fans gave their input on the 49ers letting Gerry go.

Gerry entered last season with the Eagles as a starter, but near the end of the year, he was left out of rotation.

This dude didnt even make it to training camp but was our starting LB 🤦🏾‍♂️ literally nowhere to go but up this season #Eagles — Pfizer Söze (@KushNup) July 6, 2021

took the #49ers 3 mini camp practices to learn what it took the @Eagles 3 seasons to learn. — Hornet211 (@eaglesfan_3899) July 6, 2021

He was also a favorite of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who used him as his starting middle linebacker.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 the worst LB in the nfl couldn’t even make it to training camp — DEVONTA SMITH SZN (@QuilSoChill) July 6, 2021

they saw 1 practice and said enough of this bum 😭😭😭😭😭😭 while schwrtz kept forcing this garbage can on us — DEVONTA SMITH SZN (@QuilSoChill) July 6, 2021

The 26-year-old comes to the Bay Area with a Super Bowl ring from 2018.

i’m sure his 5 tackles helped make a significant contribution to our super bowl run — 𝐦𝐚𝐥🥤 (@swagdragun) July 7, 2021

Jim Schwartz made Eagles fans suffer week after week with this guy until he got injured — JSH66 (@jsheld0710) July 6, 2021

Schwartz gonna sign him in Tennessee he loves terrible LBers — KevCarroll (@KevCarroll88) July 6, 2021

This doesn’t make sense but it’s still funny.

May as well have cut Tom and Gerry — cannoncbs (@jvzanghi) July 6, 2021

Okay, so Gerry is not a fan favorite according to Twitter.

Worst LB I’ve ever seen — Jonpaul DeSario (@jaypizzle76) July 6, 2021

Good he trash — Wise Words from Jules (@Im_DoubleDigits) July 6, 2021

Smart — Paul Stickles (@stickles_paul) July 6, 2021

But, he might have one fan.

Niners missed out on a good one — illest🤠 (@illestReborn) July 6, 2021

With training camp around the corner, this could be the first step towards an extension for 49ers starting middle linebacker Fred Warner.

