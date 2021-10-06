Niners Pro-Bowler Offers Ominous Words For Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The San Francisco 49ers are riding a two-game losing streak into Glendale this Sunday for a matchup with the division rival Arizona Cardinals, the NFL’s last undefeated team, and MVP candidate Kyler Murray.

But at least one Niners defender isn’t sweating the hype in the desert.

“Kyler Murray is a special talent, but any quarterback can be humbled when you hit him,” pass rushing specialist Dee Ford said during an interview on KNBR Tuesday, October 5.

Cam Inman, of Bay Area Sports Group, tweeted more details about the interview, as well as Ford’s efficiently stellar performance in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Ford had 2 sacks (in only 12 [snaps]) in Sunday loss to Seahawks,” Inman wrote. “He better be on the field a lot more vs undefeated Murray.”

Ford Has Produced Efficient Season Thus Far in San Francisco

Even despite all the injuries along the San Francisco defense early in the season, Ford has not found a starting role with the Niners. But that doesn’t mean he is failing to make an impact.

After contending with neck and back issues that kept him sidelined for 15 of the team’s 16 games in 2020, and which left his status for this year in question throughout much of the offseason, Ford’s role with the Niners has been curated into a narrow definition — pass rushing specialist.

As Inman noted above, Ford played only 12 snaps against the Seahawks on Sunday, October 3 but recorded 2 sacks, as the coaching staff gave him the green light to pin his ears back and fly after the opposing quarterback every time he stepped onto the field.

Ford has a total of 4 sacks in four games played this season. Replicating that presence against the Cardinals will be crucial, as Murray has proven near impossible to stop this season, and difficult to even moderately contain.

Murray Putting up MVP Numbers Through Four Weeks of Season

The Cardinals young signal caller currently has the best odds to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award a quarter of the way into the season, according to ESPN.

Murray (+550) overtook previous frontrunner Patrick Mahomes (+600), quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, following a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, 37-20.