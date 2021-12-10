Niners Offer Concerning Injury Update on Star WR Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers have been a hard team to pin down this year — oscillating from basement of the division bad all the way to postseason contender good, and hitting every stop in between.

But one thing is for certain — for the Niners to win consistently, their best wide receiver/top offensive player Deebo Samuel needs to be on the field. Whether he will or not this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals remains uncertain.

Samuel missed last week’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks due to a groin injury, and the Niners’ three-game win streak disappeared along with him. To make matters worse, the wideout has not suited up for practice yet this week.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan gave the latest update on Samuel’s status during an interview that aired on KNBR Thursday, December 9. Based on his comments, the Niners may not have a clear picture of Samuel’s availability prior to the weekend.

“I think we’ll have a good idea, hopefully after tomorrow,” Shanahan said, per KNBR’s Jake Hutchinson. “He’s doing all the stuff on the side, looking good so far. Hopefully can get into practice tomorrow. But yea, won’t know until tomorrow at the earliest.”

Deebo Samuel Crucial to Niners’ Pass and Run Attacks

Samuel is far and away the Niners’ leading wide receiver this season, but his value extends well beyond that — to his personal success as a rusher of the football, as well as the help he offers both phases of the offense by providing pass/run balance and pulling defensive attention away from his fellow skill players.

While the absence of one wideout may not logically seem crucial to the success of a team’s run game, it has proven to be a big deal in the context of this year’s 49ers squad.

Samuel was San Francisco’s second-leading rusher through 11 games with 203 total yards, garnering between 5 and 8 rushes per game over the Niners’ recent winning steak. The three consecutive victories the team reeled off all had one thing in common — a relentless ground attack employed early and often.

Beginning with a Week 10 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, the Niners’ offense set a goal of at least 40 carries. San Francisco ran the ball 44 times for 156 yards that day and won a crucial game in blowout fashion.

The 49ers stuck with the approach the following Sunday, rushing the ball 42 times for 171 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning again in.blowout. San Francisco ran the ball 39 times for 208 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, earning their third consecutive victory. It was late in the 3rd quarter of that game that Samuel sustained his groin injury.

“My groin got kind of tight once I went to make a move, so I was just like, ‘Let’s not make that any worse.’ That’s why I just went down,” Samuel said after the game.

In the wide receiver’s absence against the Seahawks, the Niners were able to muster just 71 yards on 25 attempts.

Samuel Already Setting Records This Season

Samuel has already accomplished a statistical feat this year that has never been matched in NFL history. More than that, it only took him 11 games to do it.

With a total of 1,006 yards and 10 total TDS, Samuel is the only player ever to amass at least 1,000 yards receiving, score 5 receiving TDs and score 5 rushing TDs in the same season.

As a dual threat, Samuel has unquestionably been San Francisco’s most valuable offensive player all year. He will likely be needed back if the 49ers hope to top the Bengals on the road Sunday. Unfortunately, for now, Niners Nation will simply have to wait and see.