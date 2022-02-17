49ers Star Deebo Samuel Shows Off Insane Jewelry and Shoe Collection [WATCH]

Plenty of NFL players don’t cut corners when it comes to fashion and jewelry, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is definitely on that list.

Since coming into the league in 2019, the former South Carolina Gamecock has been making waves. But it was his explosive “wide back” role in 2021 that saw Deebo rack up 1405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns per PFR.

While the Niners fell short in the NFC Championship, Samuel was selected as a first-team All-Pro and is set to get a huge contract this offseason, if not the next. In the meantime, Samuel has made over $6 million on his rookie contract per Spotrac, and he has treated himself well.

Whistle got to follow Deebo around for a “day off,” which included the 49ers receiver showing off his insane closet of shoes and his box of favorite jewelry pieces.





With seemingly hundreds of shoes in his closet, which ones does Deebo like the most?

“My dad always made sure we had all the Jordans,” Samuel said. “Favorite sneaker of all time for sure, definitely a big 11s guy. Every 11 that comes out, I definitely cop it.”

After the shoes and clothes, Samuel breaks out the jewelry, including his favorite chain and his personal logo piece. He also shows off a Audemars Piguet watch, although its not clear exactly which one or how he customized it. What is clear is that Deebo hasn’t shied away from making the most of his money.

New Contract Coming for Deebo

Whether the 49ers pay Deebo or someone else does, he’s set for a huge contract in the next two years. However, San Francisco doesn’t want to give anyone else the chance, so the team will look into extending his contract this season to avoid free agency competitors in 2023.

In the end-of-season press conference held by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan on February 1, Lynch revealed that contracts for Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa are being “accounted for.”

“Just to get it out of the way, with [Samuel] and Nick [Bosa,] we fully understand these guys are pillars of what we’re trying to do here,” Lynch said. “We’ve been blessed that we’ve been aggressive because we’ve had a lot of players that we believe are some of the best in the league at what they do, and these guys are no different… We have really good lines of communication with their representatives. Those will continue. I’m not going to put any timelines on it, but obviously, planning has been done to account for those guys.”

It’s an encouraging update for fans that want to keep Bosa and Samuel around. Considering they’re both Pro Bowl selections and made the second- and first-team All-Pro squads respectively, it’s not hard to see why the 49ers are making them an up-front priority.

49ers Tight on Cash

Deebo and Bosa may be set for new contracts, but it’s going to take some creative financial decisions to do so. As of now, the 49ers only have $2.95 million in cap space per Spotrac.

The likely trade departure of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will open up $25.5 million in space, while the Niners can also move on from names like defensive end Dee Ford.

However, something will have to give. Whether it’s a consistent starter like guard Laken Tomlinson not being resigned or having to cut a solid depth option like edge rusher Samson Ebukam, San Francisco is going to have to make some tough decisions.