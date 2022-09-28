49ers’ Deebo Samuel Reacts to Signing ‘Surreal’ New Contract

Time to add another blockbuster deal attached to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel.

Just nearly two months after signing his mega $71.6 million extension to stay with the 49ers, he’s now joined another iconic brand on the morning of Wednesday, September 28.

Samuel: ‘It’s Surreal’

Samuel will now get used to the “Jumpman.”

The 2021 All-Pro and dynamic player who’s grown in popularity among the 49ers faithful has signed his latest deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand. Samuel confirmed the signing on his personal Twitter page:

Samuel, per a release by Jordan Brand, reacted to signing his newest deal which includes fulfilling a childhood dream from his South Carolina days.

“To me, it’s surreal and truly special to hear I’m joining the family,” Samuel said through the release. “As a kid, all I wanted were J’s. Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I’ve always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me. It’s a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field.”

Terms of the deal including the dollar figures have not yet been released. However, the first set of images of Samuel wearing the iconic brand created by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan were released on Wednesday morning:

And another with a pullover sweater:

The Twitter account for Jordan also took to social media to announce their new partnership with Samuel.

“He’s a highlight no matter where you line him up. Welcome to the Fam, @19problemz,” the post read.

Jordan Brand additionally included this excerpt from their signing announcement with Samuel.

“Samuel’s signing is the latest from Jordan Brand as they partner with young talents who hold the future of the game in their hands, taking the Jumpman beyond basketball,” the statement read.

Notable NFL Players With Jordan & What Samuel is ‘Looking Forward to’

What began as a brand that attracted basketball superstars before stretching to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has crossed over to the gridiron dating back to the late 1990s — with NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss as one of the brand’s first football stars they partnered with.

In later years, fellow NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl 37 champion Warren Sapp was one of the faces of the NFL side of Jordan Brand.

Now, Samuel will join this list of current NFL receiving talent on the Jordan roster:

Davante Adams: The Perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver signed with Jordan in February 2020 while with the Green Bay Packers.

Stefon Diggs: The Buffalo Bills All-Pro inked his deal with the company in April 2021.

Jarvis Landry: One month before Diggs’ signing, the Pro Bowl wideout Landry joined Jordan in March.

Chase Claypool: The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver signed his deal with the company in January 2021, which got him to join former teammate Joe Haden.

Samuel shared his vision and message on what he hopes to accomplish with the new deal.

“I’m looking forward to inspiring the young football players and young kids out there who want to create greatness in their own way,” he said.

Samuel currently has 12 catches for 131 yards receiving, plus has added 111 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown during the 49ers’ 1-2 start.