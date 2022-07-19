Deebo’s Trainer Posts Video of the 49ers WR on Instagram: ‘He About to Get Paid’

As San Francisco 49ers fans patiently wait for any word about the team patching up things with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, his trainer appears to be ahead of the game.

At least, according to a video recently posted to his Instagram.

On Monday, July 18, Samuel posted a picture him arriving back in the Bay on his Instagram story, which led to tongues wagging all over social media. But the real sparks didn’t fly until a video of him working out with his personal trainer went viral on July 18.

According to The Athletic’s David Lombardi, the man in the video with Samuel is his personal trainer and the video was posted to his Instagram story.

“’He about to get paid,’—Deebo Samuel’s trainer, with Deebo Samuel standing right next to him,” Lombardi tweeted out. “Yet another indication that Samuel’s contractual status with the 49ers is headed in a very positive direction.”

“Omg It’s Happening”

As expected, this seemed to ignite a metaphorical fire on the. 49ers Twitterverse as fans reacted positively to the video.

“Omg, it’s happening,” one fan wrote.

“In a big way,” another gushed. “Worth every penny.”

“Major W,” another tweeted.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner said on Monday that he believes that Samuel will be out there on the field with his teammates come the start of training camp.

“I sure hope so, man,” Warner said on the Rich Eisen Show on July 18. “He’s one of the best football players in the NFL, so yeah, I sure hope so. [I hope] he’s out there.”

It’s also clear that Warner has a ton of admiration for his teammate.

“I’ve let him handle that process,” Warner shared. “I saw him at OTAs, and he was looking great. [He was] in great spirits, too, so it was good to see him back and be back with his teammates. Everybody understands that part of it. It’s just part of how it goes, so letting him handle that process as he may.”

Madden Snub

While this video hopefully foreshadows some better news on the horizon regarding locking down the first-team All-Pro, it’s not the only news regarding Samuel that landed today.

Earlier, it was announced that Samuel was not listed in the Madden NFL 23 wide receiver top 10 ranking, leaving fans perplexed.

The top 10 included Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Keenan Alen, Terry McLaurin and Amair Cooper.

But that doesn’t seem to bother the “wide back” in the least.

“I don’t ever trip about Madden ratings, lol,” Samuel tweeted. “Believe it or not the only game I play is @NBA2K.”

There are also some other notable snubs, including Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase.