49ers’ DeMeco Ryans Rises to Contender for Newest HC Opening

The Denver Broncos just emerged as the latest potential hot spot for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The AFC West franchise announced it fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games on Monday, December 26 — with the final straw being the embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the struggling Los Angeles Rams.

Right away, the Niners’ defensive play-caller became one of the first mentions for the newfound opening per CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I'm told some initial names being discussed for the #Broncos head coach vacancy, per league source, include: Dan Quinn

Darrell Bevell

Eric Bienemy

Sean Payton

Demeco Ryans

Shane Steichen — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 26, 2022

Elsewhere, there’s the belief Ryans will be among the first names the Broncos will call.

“Some candidates to replace Hackett for the 2023 season? Many of the more intriguing names are on the defensive side of the ball during this coaching cycle. DeMeco Ryans, the defensive coordinator for the 49ers, is getting a lot of attention due to what he has built in San Francisco the past few seasons,” wrote Mark Schofield of SB Nation Monday, with Ryans as the first name he wrote down.

Ryans Continues to Rise as Head Coaching Contender

Each week, the 38-year-old Ryans has found ways to put on a defensive clinic for the NFL world to see with the 49ers.

Amid notable injuries to Javon Kinlaw (who returned on Christmas Eve in the 37-20 romp of Washington), Arik Armstead, No. 2 cornerback Emmanuel Moseley plus even Nick Bosa fighting off some ailments, Ryans has produced the league’s best defense with two games left in the season.

Most recently against the Commanders, Ryans’ unit bottled a rushing offense that averaged more than four yards per carry to just 2.4 yards. The 49ers also became the fourth team to hold 2022 Pro Bowl selection Terry McLaurin to just four receptions.

His 2022 unit has witnessed Bosa put together a Defensive Player of the Year-type season, Fred Warner continuing to play at a Pro Bowl level at inside linebacker but has also produced a first time Pro Bowler in second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga and has Dre Greenlaw putting together a career-best campaign. Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir have additionally put together career-best marks under Ryans.

And scoring wise, only the Atlanta Falcons (28), Kansas City Chiefs (44) and the Commanders have managed to score 20 points or more facing a Ryans-led defense.

Belief is Ryans Will Field More Calls

With the 49ers already off to the postseason by clinching the NFC West crown, Ryans is still facing the inevitability of having his phone go off with other NFL personnel executives on the other line.

“While DeMeco Ryans received only one head coaching interview during the last cycle, he’ll likely be approached by nearly every team with an opening this time around,” wrote Dallas Robinson of the Pro Football Network on Monday. “He’s well-respected in the 49ers’ locker room, and his on-field results are inarguable. San Francisco ranks first in the NFL in points allowed, yards per play, and expected points added per play. Their opponents have scored on just 24.5% of their drives, the best mark in the league.”

Robinson then fired off this bold question which could likely pique the interest of Bronco fans seeking a new head coaching leader.

“Who wouldn’t want to see what Patrick Surtain Jr., Justin Simmons, Randy Gregory, and Baron Browning could do in a Ryans-led defense?” Robinson asked.