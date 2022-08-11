49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Lauds New DB for Being ‘Sticky’ & ‘Challenging’

When the San Francisco 49ers decided to take a flyer on Samuel Womack in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the move was perceived as one that would upgrade the nickelback position.

Yet, with K’Waun Williams off to the Denver Broncos and the 5-foot-10, 189-pounder coming on board, longtime Bay Area columnist and 49ers insider Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on April 30: “Womack faces an uphill climb to get on the field as a rookie. The 49ers already have three players on their roster with experience lining up against the slot receiver: Darqueze Dennard, Deommodore Lenoir and Dontae Johnson.” But Maiocco added how the 49ers “held him in high regard” after leading the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in pass breakups for three seasons.

Fast forward to Wednesday, August 10, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans gave an update on how the new cornerback is progressing.

‘Sticky’ & ‘Challenging’

Ryans spoke with the Bay Area media to discuss the rookie out of Toledo.

Despite his size, plus heading into a rejuvenated DB room that’s stacked the interceptions during camp, Ryans described what he’s seen everyday out of the former Toledo Rockets star.

“With Womack, I think for him, throughout this entire camp, I’ve seen progress. Each day I’ve seen progress,” Ryans said. “I like the way he is in man coverage; he’s been sticky, he’s been challenging.”

And how “sticky” and “challenging” has Womack been in Santa Clara?

“A lot of contested throws there, PBUs (pass breakups). So he’s headed in a really good direction, just continues to get better,” Ryans said. “I’m excited where he is and it’s exciting to see his growth and his continued development.”

Ryans Addresses ‘3rd CB’ Situation

While Womack has shown the skills the 49ers selected him for, plus while the 49ers has seen their uptick in aerial takeaways, this unit was hit with this dilemma: Injuries to their projected CB1 and CB2.

Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley are currently nursing injuries — Ward with a muscle strain and Moseley with a hamstring. Per The Athletic’s David Lombardi, second-year cornerback Ambry Thomas and free agent signee plus a fellow Toledo Rocket for Womack Ka’Dar Hollman got first team CB duties.

Ambry Thomas and Ka’Dar Hollman start for the 49ers at corner today with Charvarius Ward and Moseley both out. Trey Lance tests Hollman immediately with a deep ball to Deebo Samuel, but ball is just out of Samuel’s reach — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 10, 2022

Which led to this question being asked to Ryans: Is now a good time for someone to say “I’m the No. 3 cornerback?”

“Oh, for sure. It’s a great opportunity,” Ryans said. “When you do have injuries, it sucks when you have guys who are out, when guys miss some time, but it’s also, for guys who are behind them, this is your opportunity. Step up, showcase what you can do, showcase what you can add to our team, what type of value are you adding to our team, so these guys will showcase that. And the depth there at the corner position, a lot of guys competing, a lot of guys battling for spots on our team, so what an opportunity for guys to step up and own it and take it.”