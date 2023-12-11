49ers Fred Warner Sends Stern Message to DK Metcalf After Fight

Whatever has gotten into Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf this season, it was with him yet again on Sunday in San Francisco, when the Seattle star had a confrontation with 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner near the end of 49ers’ 28-16 victory over Seattle in Week 14.

The play occurred with 3:24 to go in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks already down by 12 points. Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock attempted a deep ball over the middle that did not have much chance—it floated, rather harmlessly, into a gaggle of 49ers defenders—and linebacker Fred Warner stepped in for the interception that sealed Seattle’s fate on the afternoon.

DK Metcalf’s been ejected after this run in with Fred Warner

DK Metcalf was not happy. He grasped Fred Warner around the waist as Warner lateraled the ball back to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Warner gave Metcalf a chuck to the back of the head as he ran upfield and Metcalf responded by going after Warner, grabbing his facemask and shoving it. Metcalf was ejected by the referees after the play.

Warner pleaded innocence (ahem). But he has some stern advice for Metcalf.

“I don’t know what happened, man,” he said in his postgame press conference. “I told him he tackles really well. And then, for some reason he didn’t like that. And then, whatever happened happened. It’s unfortunate. He has got to learn to keep his composure. But I am happy we came out with the ‘dub.’”

Fred Warner Did Not Like 49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir’s Reaction

One thing that did bother Fred Warner about the DK Metcalf scuffle was that, in the aftermath of the initial confrontation, 49ers teammate Deommodore Lenoir stepped in to come to the defense of Warner. But where Warner calmly took whatever abuse DK Metcalf had to dish out, Lenior made the mistake of throwing a punch.

In addition to Metcalf, then, Lenoir was also ejected from the game.

“Man, I know D-Mo is made of,” Warner said, “he ain’t got to show me nothing out there. I don’t want him hurting himself, you know what I’m saying? So, hurting himself or hurting the team, we know what he’s made of. Ain’t nothing to prove. But I always appreciate guys protecting each other out there. That doesn’t surprise me one bit.”

Just 2 Catches for DK Metcalf

Generally speaking, Fred Warner was not entirely satisfied with the performance of the 49ers defense, despite the fairly comfortable win that saw San Francisco dominate the Seahawks in terms of yardage, by a margin of 527-324. The defense came up with four sacks and two interceptions, but Warner said the bulk of the win’s credit should go to the offense.

Brock Purdy tallied 368 yards passing and three different 49ers–Deebo Samuel (twice), Jordan Mason and George Kittle–scored touchdowns. As for DK Metcalf, he averaged 26.0 yards per catch but only caught two balls on the day. The defense, which has been banged up by injury, did a solid job on him.

“I have spoken on it plenty of times about how explosive our offense is,” Warner said. “It’s just a matter of time before they make a big play down the field. A huge run, the way they started the game was incredible. As a team, we have got to be more consistent, today was a little sloppy throughout the game on all phases. But we still found a way to win which is what’s most important. But we have to find ways to get better.”